



Residents and visitors can discover some of Torrevieja’s parks by bicycle on Saturday, 31 October, as the Town Council’s Parks and Gardens Department and green-space contractor Actúa stage an autumn cycling tour.

The ride will start and finish at Parque de las Naciones, setting off at 9.30am for a route expected to last around two hours. Participants will pass the Municipal Cemetery, Doña Sinforosa Park, Torre del Moro Park and Aromatic Park before returning to the starting point.

The organisers say the event aims to encourage sustainable travel and healthy living while highlighting the city’s parks as places for leisure, community life and contact with nature. It will also showcase the work involved in maintaining Torrevieja’s public green spaces.

The activity is open to all ages, provided participants can complete the route by bicycle or with suitable adapted equipment. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Participants should bring their own bicycle, helmet and water.

Places are limited. To register, email inscripciones@actuasm.es.

The “Autumn Edition” is intended to be the first in a series of seasonal rides, with further routes planned to help people explore more of the municipality’s parks and gardens.