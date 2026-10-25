



A 73-year-old British man has gone on trial in Murcia accused of murdering his wife outside their home in Camposol, Mazarrón.

The defendant, identified under Spanish reporting restrictions as Michael John C, faces a prosecution demand for 25 years in prison if convicted of the aggravated murder of 57-year-old Vanessa Elizabeth.

He was arrested on 4 December 2022 after his wife was found dead outside the couple’s property. The defendant denies murder and maintains that her death was the result of a tragic accident.

Prosecutors allege that the couple had spent the day drinking in local bars before returning home and becoming involved in an argument. According to the prosecution indictment, the defendant used his physical advantage to strike Vanessa repeatedly in the face and body, causing her to fall outside the house near their vehicle.

It is further alleged that he kicked her several times, jumped on her, restrained her and covered her mouth while compressing her chest. She reportedly suffered multiple injuries, including blows to the head.

The defence presents a markedly different account. Michael’s lawyer claims that he may have accidentally struck Vanessa while reversing the couple’s vehicle after they arrived home.

Vanessa had reportedly got out of the car to prevent their dogs from escaping. The defence says Michael, who had been drinking, did not realise that he had knocked her over.

When she failed to return, he allegedly got out of the vehicle and found her lying motionless near the kerb and bleeding.

His lawyer is seeking a full acquittal, arguing that there was no intention to kill and no deliberate conduct intended to cause Vanessa’s death. Alternatively, the defence maintains that manslaughter, with alcohol consumption considered as a mitigating factor, would be the only legally appropriate conviction.

The couple had moved into the Camposol property only days before the incident, after previously living in other nearby towns.

Spanish reports say Vanessa had made five previous domestic violence complaints against her husband between 2007 and 2014. Protective measures introduced in 2007 had reportedly been inactive since 2015. Michael is expected to give evidence on 30 October.

Camposol’s Large British Community

Camposol is a large residential development within the municipality of Mazarrón, in the Region of Murcia. Divided into several sectors, it has long been home to a substantial British expatriate population and lies a short drive inland from the Costa Cálida. The case has therefore attracted considerable attention among English-speaking residents in the area.

The trial is being heard before a jury. The allegations remain unproven, and the defendant is entitled to the presumption of innocence unless convicted by the court.