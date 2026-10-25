



Orihuela City Council has awarded the sale of three municipal plots on the coast for a combined €23.16 million, €1.54 million above the total asking price.

The winning bidders were Innova Costa Blanca, Desarrollo y Venta de Proyectos Inmobiliarios and Colinas Green Golf. The council’s governing coalition says the proceeds will fund water infrastructure, a civic and cultural centre and preparations for a second health centre on the coast.

The plots cover 38,096 square metres and have capacity for 255 homes. They are located in La Ciñuelica, La Cuerda and Peña del Águila, within the Colinas Golf development. Seven companies submitted eight offers for the land, with contracts awarded solely on the basis of the highest bid.

In La Ciñuelica, near the Torrevieja boundary, Innova Costa Blanca secured a 7,253-square-metre plot with capacity for 66 homes. Its bid of €3.88 million before VAT was 13.1% above the starting price. Two other companies also submitted offers.

Desarrollo y Venta de Proyectos Inmobiliarios won the 15,861-square-metre La Cuerda plot, which can accommodate 89 homes. Its €5.77 million offer was €849,161 above the reserve price, an increase of 13.85%. Three other bidders also competed for the site, which lies near La Regia.

The third plot, at Peña del Águila in Colinas Golf, was awarded to Colinas Green Golf, the only bidder. The 14,982-square-metre site is designated for 100 homes. Its €11.48 million offer was €150,642 above the asking price.

The Peña del Águila plot accounts for nearly half of the total land area and around 53% of the sale revenue. It sits within a golf development approved around 20 years ago, in an area of the Sierra Escalona landscape that includes forest and agricultural land. The development was authorised before the area received later environmental protections.

The council expects to receive €23,161,915, including VAT, compared with the combined starting price of €21,617,611—a 7.14% increase. The successful bidders must pay within 30 working days and settle the relevant urban development charges before the public deeds are signed. If they fail to meet the conditions, the sale may be cancelled and their deposits retained.

The sale follows the council’s decision four months ago to put the plots up for auction. Municipal sources say the income will be directed towards projects on the coast, where residents have long called for improved services and infrastructure.

The council’s governing coalition says the €23.16 million raised will go towards water infrastructure, a civic and cultural centre, and preparations for a second health centre on the Orihuela coast.