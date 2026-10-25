



Torrevieja Local Police have removed almost two tonnes of suspected counterfeit and illegally sold goods from the streets during 2026, as officers intensify their campaign against unauthorised street trading.

This week, 1,550 kilograms of confiscated merchandise—packed into approximately 120 bundles—was collected from Local Police headquarters and transported to a waste-management facility in Dolores for destruction.

The material had been seized in operations carried out since 7 April, mainly along Torrevieja’s seafront promenades.

It follows the destruction in April of a further 400 kilograms of goods confiscated during the opening months of the year. Together, the seizures bring the total amount removed during 2026 to approximately 1,950 kilograms.

The latest consignment was compacted before being taken for final treatment and disposal in accordance with environmental and waste-management regulations.

More Than 5,000 Articles Seized

Police estimate that approximately 5,000 individual items have been confiscated this year. Based on an average illegal street-sale price of €20 per product, the merchandise had a potential value of more than €100,000.

One operation alone resulted in the seizure of around 400 T-shirts, with an estimated street value of €8,000.

During 2026, officers have issued 35 seizure reports and prepared 11 case files relating to suspected industrial property offences.

Five of those cases arose from vehicle interceptions and checks at routes leading into the municipality. The remaining six resulted from operations conducted along Torrevieja’s seafront.

Police also recorded between 25 and 30 incidents in which sellers abandoned their merchandise and fled when officers approached.

Special Operations Along Seafront

Between June and September, 12 special surveillance and enforcement operations were conducted. Nine were organised by Torrevieja Local Police, with between 20 and 25 officers involved in each deployment.

Three further operations were carried out jointly with the Guardia Civil, involving officers from its USECIC public-security unit and Torrevieja station. Approximately 35 officers participated in each joint operation.

Enforcement activity was concentrated around the Juan Aparicio promenade, Playa del Cura, Avenida de los Marineros and La Mata promenade, with the greatest police presence during July and August.

Additional checkpoints were established at the northern and southern approaches to Torrevieja to detect vehicles transporting merchandise intended for illegal sale.

Mayor Eduardo Dolón said the campaign was intended not only to remove illegal goods from public spaces but also to protect legitimate local businesses from unfair competition.

He reaffirmed the council’s commitment to combating the sale of counterfeit products through increased surveillance and police controls, particularly along the municipality’s busy seafront promenades.

Dolón also praised the work of the Local Police and thanked the Guardia Civil for its assistance during the joint operations.

The mayor said the coordinated enforcement measures would continue as part of the council’s efforts to uphold trading regulations and protect Torrevieja’s commercial sector.