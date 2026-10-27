



Mare Nostrum Torrevieja claimed a thrilling 33–32 victory over Balonmano Elda CEE at the Cecilio Gallego Sports Hall on Saturday, 24 October, securing their first home win of the season against one of the league’s promotion contenders.

The hard-fought victory takes Aarón Álvarez’s side to eight points from six matches, lifting them to sixth place in Group E of the Primera Nacional.

Torrevieja started strongly, with pivot Trino Pérez particularly effective in attack, helping the hosts establish a five-goal advantage midway through the first half. However, Elda, last season’s runners-up, fought back to level at 14–14 before Mare Nostrum edged into the interval 17–16 ahead.

The visitors briefly took control after the restart, moving 22–20 in front, but Torrevieja responded impressively to regain the initiative and establish a 28–24 lead with ten minutes remaining.

Elda refused to surrender, drawing level at 31–31 with less than five minutes on the clock. The decisive contribution came from Dani Payá, who struck twice, including a crucial seven-metre penalty, to put the home side 33–32 ahead.

A superb final defensive effort forced Elda into an attacking foul, sparking celebrations among the home supporters.

Before the match, the club honoured local players Paula Quiles, Paula Andreu and Laura Conesa following their triumph in the EHF Beach Handball Champions Cup with Club Handbol Xàbia. Mayor Eduardo Dolón and Sports Councillor Diana Box joined club representative Carlos Cabrera in presenting commemorative gifts.

Mare Nostrum now travel to face Club Balonmano Elche on Saturday, 31 October, with throw-off at 5pm at the Esperanza Lag Sports Hall.