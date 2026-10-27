



Around 50 Guardia Civil officers have voluntarily donated blood in Murcia as part of the force’s 31st annual donation campaign, helping to boost vital blood supplies for hospitals across the region.

The initiative, organised in collaboration with the Murcia Health Service’s Blood Donation Centre, forms part of the Guardia Civil’s ongoing commitment to social responsibility and community welfare.

Officers and their families were invited to participate voluntarily, contributing to efforts to maintain sufficient stocks of blood and blood products for hospitals and healthcare facilities throughout the Region of Murcia.

Following the strong response to previous campaigns, a temporary blood donation facility was once again established at the Guardia Civil’s 5th Regional Headquarters in Murcia city, allowing officers to donate conveniently during the campaign.

Personnel stationed elsewhere across the region were also encouraged to participate at designated donation points in local hospitals and health centres.

More Than 1,500 Donations

The latest campaign attracted approximately 50 voluntary donations, continuing a tradition that has seen more than 1,500 blood donations collected at the regional Guardia Civil headquarters since the initiative began.

The force has supported regular blood donation drives in Murcia for more than a decade, with the programme now forming part of a wider nationwide initiative promoting social responsibility within the Guardia Civil.

Organisers praised the continued generosity of participating officers and their families, highlighting the importance of voluntary blood donation in supporting healthcare services and helping patients who depend on potentially lifesaving transfusions.

The campaign reflects the Guardia Civil’s longstanding tradition of public service, extending its commitment to protecting communities beyond its everyday policing duties.