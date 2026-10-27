



The Rojales Pantomime Group are pulling out all the stops to make sure that they are ready to give a great performance of Peter Pan and the Lost Boys at the Cardenal Belluga Theatre in San Fulgencio from the 3rd to the 5th December.

Captain Hook, Peter Pan´s main protagonist will be played by a regular Pantomime Group actor, Dave. In the UK, he worked in the Building trade and found Amateur Dramatics, and pantomime in particular to be the perfect way to unwind after a hard day at work. He played a number of pantomime characters from the Dame to the villain of the piece.

When Dave moved to Spain in 2015, he joined the Stagestruck Theatre Group and would have played a main role in a comedy show called The Haunting of Hogsbottom Manor were it not stopped due to the Covid Lockdown. When things began to return to normal, Dave joined the Stagestruck Players who perform Murder Mysteries in local bars.

He can usually be found in a Mac and fedora as Inspector Clouseau but will happily exchange them in December for Curly hair and ruffs and cuffs to play the Dandy Captain Hook.

Tickets are on sale now at The Post Box, Quesada, The Post Room, Benijofar, The Card Place, Benimar, Treasure Chest, Quesada, Cards and More, La Marina, the Card Place, Punta Prima, and the Post Shop, Villa Martin. Alternatively email rojalespantomime123@gmail.com.