



Oliver Glasner returns to Selhurst Park with Nottingham Forest after the international break, back at the club where he won three trophies. His new side sit 13th, a long way from the clubs that shape the Premier League winner odds, and five games have shown how much of his Palace blueprint has travelled to the City Ground. The shape has survived. A lot around it has changed.

Same system, new faces

Glasner switched Palace to a 3-4-2-1 when he took over in February 2024, and Forest line up the same way. At Villa Park on 12 September, Ola Aina, Ousmane Diomande and Murillo formed the back three, with Daniel Munoz and Neco Williams at wing-back.

Munoz is the clearest link. Forest signed him from Palace on 31 August in a deal worth up to £22m, and he played on the right of the same system for Glasner at Selhurst Park. The rest of the spine is new. James McAtee partners Xaver Schlager, who played for Glasner at Wolfsburg and arrived on a free transfer from RB Leipzig. Morgan Gibbs-White and Dan Ndoye fill the roles Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise had in his first Palace side.

The striker has changed too. At Palace, Jean-Philippe Mateta led the line and had scored 21 Premier League goals in 35 appearances under Glasner by January 2025. At Forest the job belongs to Liam Delap, with Igor Jesus and Chris Wood also in the squad.

Forest are expected to have the ball

Palace won without much of it. Opta’s figures from January 2025 had them on 43.5% average possession in 2024-25, the fourth lowest in the league, while no side made more pressures. They defended in a mid-block and broke quickly.

At the City Ground, opponents hand Forest the ball. Coventry City won 1-0 there on 19 September while Forest had 63% possession and 24 attempts, 12 of which were blocked. Forest have not scored in three home league games this season.

Away from home they look more like his Palace side. At Anfield on 29 August, Ndoye and a Gibbs-White penalty twice put Forest ahead before Liverpool drew 2-2. At Villa Park they had 47% of the ball and won 2-1, with Delap scoring a minute into the second half and Jesus winning it in the 88th minute.

Money and time to work with

Forest sold Elliot Anderson to Manchester City for £116m in July, and that sale paid for a rebuild around Glasner. Delap cost £50m from Chelsea, Ndoye £34.5m from Bologna and Diomande £34.3m from Sporting CP.

Palace played 2025-26 in the Conference League as well as the league, and won it, beating Rayo Vallecano 1-0 in the final in May. Forest have no European football this season and went out of the Carabao Cup to Leeds United on 25 August. Glasner has had most weeks to coach one game.

A dressing room to reset

The bigger job is the mood. Glasner was Forest’s fifth appointment in 12 months, and he told Sky Sports the atmosphere had been a little too laid back. After the Coventry defeat, he said it was the first time he could feel the “heaviness of the past” at the City Ground, with players and fans nervous once Forest went behind.

Back to Selhurst Park

Forest have five points from five league games, with one win, two draws and two defeats. They visit Pierre Sage’s Palace on 11 October, and the home players know Glasner’s system better than any squad in the division. Anyone weighing up a football bet on the game should note that Forest’s only league win so far came away from home.