



Elche’s 31st Medieval Festival is gearing up for a spectacular week of theatre, music and historic traditions, with performances by Blanca Paloma, acclaimed actors and the iconic Misteri d’Elx taking centre stage.

Thousands of visitors flocked to the city’s streets and squares over the opening weekend, enjoying fire displays, mythical creatures, Celtic music and spectacular street entertainment.

The festivities began with Flames al Carrer, a dazzling procession of fire, dance and acrobatics by Spinish Circo, followed by a lively performance from Zarzagán Celtic Band in Plaza de Baix.

Saturday’s highlight was Quimera, featuring a giant mythical creature parading through the historic centre, while Sunday’s programme included concerts by the Elche Symphony Band and musician Ana Alcaide.

The festival continues on Tuesday, 27 October, with the presentation of the traditional Festa d’Elig magazine at Elche Town Hall.

On Wednesday, the Gran Teatro hosts Eureka! Music and Science, organised by Miguel Hernández University, although all tickets have already been snapped up.

Thursday brings Atalaya’s production of Eugène Ionesco’s The King Is Dying, with tickets priced at just €5.

Blanca Paloma and Misteri d’Elx Take Centre Stage

One of the week’s biggest attractions comes on Friday, 30 October, when Elche-born singer Blanca Paloma presents Trenza Mía at the Gran Teatro at 9pm. Tickets cost €16.

The same evening sees the beginning of rehearsals for the extraordinary autumn performances of the internationally celebrated Misteri d’Elx at the Basilica of Santa María.

Saturday’s programme includes family theatre production Rucs: The Sorcerer’s Curse and Ángel Ruiz starring in El Rey de la Farándula.

The festival reaches its traditional climax on Sunday, 1 November, with the complete performance of the Misteri d’Elx, a UNESCO-recognised masterpiece of intangible cultural heritage.

The first part, La Vespra, begins at 10am, followed by La Festa at 5pm, both at the Basilica of Santa María.

The final evening also features acclaimed actor Lluís Homar in El Gran Inquisidor at the Gran Teatro at 7pm, accompanied by pianists Brugalla and Stambolov.