



Two young men have been arrested following the terrifying abduction and assault of a minor in La Manga del Mar Menor, during which the victim was forced into the boot of a car, beaten and threatened with death. A second teenager suffered serious injuries in the attack.

The Guardia Civil confirmed on Tuesday, 27 October, that the arrests followed an investigation into the incident, which occurred during the early hours of 15 August.

The ordeal began when a group of friends, most of them minors, were walking home and were confronted by three individuals who emerged from a vehicle, shouting threats and demanding the return of mobile phones they believed had been stolen.

Several teenagers managed to escape, but two were caught. One was violently forced into the boot of the car, where he was assaulted and threatened with death. His friend was also attacked, suffering serious injuries, although he managed to break free and flee.

Desperate Messages from Inside Car Boot

The attackers drove along Gran Vía de La Manga with the kidnapped teenager trapped in the boot.

Despite being terrified and in shock, the youngster managed to send several frantic messages to his parents using his mobile phone, alerting them to his situation.

The suspects later removed him from the boot and forced him to make a video call to his friends, instructing him to claim he had escaped and persuade them to return to the area.

However, the friends realised something was wrong, recognised that he was speaking under duress and alerted the emergency services.

The victim’s parents also contacted the authorities, prompting an urgent search involving Guardia Civil patrols and officers from La Manga-San Javier Local Police.

As police vehicles began searching nearby streets, the kidnappers apparently realised officers were closing in and released their captive to avoid arrest.

The teenager was subsequently found in the street by his father, who had used a mobile phone tracking application to locate him.

He required medical treatment for injuries initially assessed as serious.

Two Arrested as Investigation Continues

Guardia Civil investigators identified the vehicle allegedly used in the kidnapping and established the identities of two suspects.

Both were subsequently located and arrested on suspicion of unlawful detention, assault causing injury and making death threats.

Officers also recovered the vehicle involved, discovering an item of clothing belonging to the kidnapped teenager inside.

The Guardia Civil says the first phase of its investigation has now been completed, but enquiries remain ongoing to identify other individuals who may have participated in the attack.

Further arrests have not been ruled out.

The two detained suspects are being investigated in connection with the alleged offences, while officers continue working to establish the full circumstances of the violent incident.