



An ambitious eco-tourism resort featuring a luxury wellness spa, natural swimming pools, vineyards and renewable energy facilities is being proposed alongside the Lagunas de La Mata and Torrevieja Natural Park.

The development, promoted by Inner Wellness Eco Resorts SL, would transform an existing building into an environmentally focused hotel, combining visitor accommodation with sustainable agriculture, biodiversity conservation and landscape restoration.

Known as the Eco Hotel Lagunas de La Mata y Torrevieja, the project covers land in La Mata, Torrevieja, and a further 5.49 hectares within neighbouring Guardamar del Segura.

Designed by architecture firm Zero Plus, the complex would incorporate guest accommodation, restaurant facilities and communal areas, alongside an educational centre dedicated to the natural park’s wildlife and ecosystems.

Spa, Natural Pools and Meditation Areas

A major attraction would be the resort’s wellness centre, featuring a spa, meditation spaces and naturally filtered swimming pools.

Inspired by the surrounding landscape, the spa would offer a range of relaxation experiences centred around a biological swimming pool, using natural filtration systems rather than conventional water treatment methods.

The project also proposes restoring traditional La Mata vineyards, rehabilitating salt marsh habitats and creating pollinator-friendly areas to encourage biodiversity.

A permaculture garden would produce food for the resort, while an innovative agrivoltaic installation would combine agricultural production with solar electricity generation.

Renewable Energy and Water Recycling

Sustainability features prominently in the plans, with photovoltaic panels, biomass heating, aerothermal climate control and energy-efficient ventilation systems designed to reduce the resort’s environmental footprint.

Wastewater treatment, greywater recycling and other water-saving technologies would also be incorporated to minimise consumption.

Developers say the project aims to combine tourism with environmental restoration, while integrating new facilities into the surrounding landscape.

Public Consultation Now Open

The proposal has entered the formal environmental assessment process following an announcement published in the Valencian Government’s Official Gazette on 27 October 2026.

Torrevieja Council has opened the technical plans and environmental documentation to public scrutiny, including studies examining ecological impacts, landscape integration and potential flooding risks.

Residents, environmental organisations and other interested parties have 30 working days from 28 October to submit objections or comments.

Documentation is available through Torrevieja Council’s website or at the Urban Planning and Activities Department, Calle Maldonado, 10.

The project has not yet received environmental approval, and its future will depend on the Valencian Government’s assessment of its potential impact on the protected natural surroundings.

If authorised, the development would introduce a new form of wellness-focused tourism to the La Mata area, although its proximity to one of the region’s most important natural landscapes means environmental scrutiny will be a crucial part of the approval process.