



A 33-year-old British man who survived a suspected gangland assassination attempt on the Orihuela Costa is facing extradition to Spain in connection with an alleged armed robbery and extortion operation targeting a cannabis club in San Fulgencio.

Sonny Redmond, from Bootle, Merseyside, agreed to his extradition during a hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London last week, choosing not to contest the proceedings.

The Spanish arrest warrant is believed to have been issued after Redmond allegedly breached bail conditions imposed following his arrest during a Guardia Civil investigation into organised criminal activity on the Costa Blanca.

His expected return comes less than a year after he narrowly escaped death when a gunman opened fire on his vehicle in an underground car park in Lomas de Cabo Roig.

Hail of Bullets in Orihuela Costa

On December 11, 2025, Redmond was sitting inside his car at approximately 10pm when an unidentified attacker fired up to 15 shots at the vehicle.

The shooting, at a residential development in Orihuela Costa, left the windscreen riddled with bullets and Redmond suffering gunshot wounds to his chest, arm and leg.

Despite his injuries, he managed to escape the vehicle and seek assistance from a neighbour.

He was rushed to Torrevieja Hospital, where surgeons performed emergency operations before he was admitted to intensive care in a critical condition.

Photographs circulated afterwards showed the extensive damage to his vehicle.

Redmond subsequently recovered and returned to Britain, appearing before Westminster Magistrates’ Court on June 11.

He had separately faced allegations of possessing a knife and mobile phone while serving an earlier prison sentence at HMP Liverpool. However, the Crown Prosecution Service has since discontinued those proceedings.

Cannabis Club Robbery and Extortion Allegations

The extradition proceedings are connected to a Spanish investigation into an alleged British criminal group suspected of targeting cannabis clubs through armed robbery, threats and extortion.

In October 2024, two men reportedly entered a cannabis club in the La Marina urbanisation of San Fulgencio carrying automatic weapons.

The attackers allegedly threatened an employee before stealing cannabis products worth approximately €5,000 and €600 in cash.

According to Spanish media reports, the suspects subsequently demanded €25,000 from the business owner, together with 50% of future profits.

The owner reportedly received threatening messages referring to his wife and children, accompanied by videos displaying firearms and ammunition.

Guardia Civil investigators identified suspects during a surveillance operation, with one man arrested in La Marina in November 2024.

Redmond was subsequently detained in Orihuela Costa on April 8, 2025, following a police operation.

Dramatic Arrest and Hostage Allegations

Spanish reports described a confrontation during Redmond’s arrest, claiming he attempted to escape officers by entering a nearby property occupied by an elderly foreign couple.

He allegedly held the residents hostage while attempting to avoid capture.

Three Guardia Civil officers were reportedly injured during the operation before Redmond was eventually subdued and arrested.

Investigators also recovered two sub-machine guns and more than 300 rounds of ammunition during searches linked to the investigation.

Following approximately seven months in custody, Redmond was released on bail in November 2025.

Within weeks, he became the victim of the shooting in Lomas de Cabo Roig.

Possible Connection to British Man’s Murder

The attempted killing attracted further attention following reports suggesting a possible connection to another fatal shooting involving a British national.

The bullet-riddled body of a 29-year-old British man was discovered at a residential property in the Campoamor area towards the end of 2025.

The Guardia Civil investigated the death as a suspected gang-related killing, although no definitive connection between the two incidents has been publicly established.

The motive for the attack on Redmond remains unconfirmed.

Previous Police Investigations in Britain

Redmond was previously known to Merseyside Police and became subject to a gang injunction during the mid-2010s following concerns about suspected organised criminal activity.

In 2021, he appeared on a police most-wanted list after allegedly breaching the injunction and failing to attend court over drug-related allegations.

He has previously received a four-year prison sentence for offences including robbery and possession of an offensive weapon.

British media reports also claim he changed his name to Peter F.

Extradition Proceedings

Having consented to extradition, Redmond now faces transfer into Spanish custody, where judicial proceedings relating to the alleged cannabis club robbery and suspected bail violations are expected to continue.

No confirmed date has been announced for his return.

Meanwhile, the identity of the gunman responsible for the December 2025 shooting and the circumstances behind the attempted killing remain unresolved.

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