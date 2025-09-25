San Javier Airport Takes Off as a Cutting-Edge Technology Hub





San Javier Airport is embarking on a bold transformation, evolving from its aviation roots into a state-of-the-art technology center. The first step has begun with the renovation of the airport’s “Technical Block”, a nearly 730-square-meter building that will become a dual-purpose hub for satellite applications and aerospace innovation.

The project, with a budget of €732,655—up to 60% co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund—is now open for bids, with contractors given 20 days to submit proposals. Once awarded, construction is expected to be completed in six months, marking the beginning of a dynamic new chapter for the former airfield.

“This is just the start, but we’re setting the stage for a vibrant ecosystem of start-ups, specialized training, and high-tech innovation,” said Regional Minister Marisa López Aragón during a site visit, accompanied by San Javier Mayor José Miguel Luengo and Colonel Director of the General Air Academy, Luis Felipe González Asenjo. The mayor highlighted the long-term vision behind municipal collaboration, emphasizing the importance of planning, infrastructure, and strategic partnerships.

The redevelopment plan includes remodeled outdoor areas with green spaces, recreational zones, covered and open parking, and upgraded water and lighting systems. The interior will house flexible company modules, multipurpose classrooms, a management suite, meeting rooms, and IT and telecommunications facilities, all designed to foster innovation and meet regional employment and training standards.

The hub will also host specialized courses in satellite and dual-use technologies under the Caetra program, the region’s strategic initiative for civil and military tech development. The San Javier center will serve as a cornerstone for regional technology clusters, creating synergies with other projects in aerospace, naval tech, and beyond.

With its mix of cutting-edge infrastructure, research, and industry collaboration, San Javier Airport is poised to soar into the future—not as a runway for planes, but as a launchpad for innovation.