



Tensions ran high in Bigastro on Tuesday as the council took control of the municipal La Pedrera campsite and evicted the company that had operated the facility since 2013.

Around a dozen Civil Guard and Local Police officers were deployed during the operation, while numerous campsite guests gathered in support of the outgoing concessionaire, Gerval 2013.

Police restricted access to one of the buildings involved in the takeover before locksmiths were brought in to open the reception office and change its locks. Gerval maintains that the reception building and several other facilities and items at the campsite belong to the company.

The takeover took place during the peak August holiday period, when the campsite was busy with guests and existing reservations.

Bigastro City Council said it acted with judicial backing after the courts rejected the concessionaire’s request for urgent precautionary measures to suspend the eviction. The council maintains that, following the end of the concession, the facilities must revert to municipal control under the terms of the agreement.

Municipal officials said the operation would continue at other parts of the campsite over the coming days but insisted that guests would not be adversely affected.

The council said reception was the only essential shared service directly affected by the change. It added that the independently operated restaurant could continue trading and that customers could remain in their accommodation.

Mayor Teresa Belmonte subsequently announced that Dream Surf SL had taken over the management of the municipal campsite. New reservations have been temporarily suspended, while bookings made before Tuesday will remain valid if customers provide confirmation.

The council said the campsite, restaurant and swimming pool would continue operating normally. However, opposition parties PSOE and Vox said they had not been informed about the arrangement with the new operator.

Concessionaire Disputes Eviction

Removal of the lock to the campsite office

Gerval 2013 rejects the council’s decision but said it would not physically resist the takeover.

The company claims it inherited a campsite with a defective and non-compliant electrical system when it assumed the concession in 2013. It says it subsequently invested around €320,000 in upgrading the installation.

According to Gerval, the council required the work without offering compensation, extending the concession or reducing the concession fee.

Company representative Alberto Sabater said the electrical installation had received the necessary inspection documentation when the mayor convened an emergency council meeting to accelerate the eviction.

He alleged that images dating from 2023 were presented during that meeting to suggest that the work remained incomplete—an assertion the company denies.

Gerval argues that an eviction ordered with only five days’ notice was impractical during August, given the number of guests, existing reservations and company-owned property on the site. It claims ownership of cabins, reception facilities, the swimming pool and other equipment purchased from the previous operator.

The company said it would seek to have accommodation units sealed after guests departed if the council attempted to enter facilities it regarded as privately owned.

Dispute Over Electricity Debt

The concessionaire also disputes an alleged electricity debt of approximately €73,000. It claims the council charged for electricity without regular invoices or clearly established criteria.

Sabater said Gerval offered to pay €73,000 in an attempt to prevent the eviction but withheld payment because the council would not guarantee that the takeover would be suspended.

The company has announced plans to pursue legal claims relating to alleged financial losses, electricity billing and access to property it considers private. It is also seeking clarification about the campsite’s future management, outstanding reservations and responsibility for customers’ belongings.

No member of Bigastro’s governing Popular Party had publicly explained the takeover in detail by Tuesday beyond statements previously made during a council meeting. The head of the council’s legal services supervised the handover alongside police officers and locksmiths before issuing the formal municipal decree.