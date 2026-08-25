



The Guardia Civil has dismantled an alleged criminal network involved in street-level drug dealing in San Javier and San Pedro del Pinatar, Murcia. Officers also uncovered an indoor plantation containing 250 cannabis plants.

Twelve people—five men aged between 24 and 65, five women aged between 24 and 68, and two minors—were investigated as part of the operation. They face suspected offences involving drug trafficking, membership of a criminal group and electricity fraud.

The investigation was led by the Guardia Civil’s ROCA team in Torrevieja. It began following an earlier raid on a cannabis-growing operation, during which officers discovered evidence pointing to a wider organisation allegedly distributing and selling drugs.

Analysis of the material seized during that initial operation, combined with surveillance work, led investigators to several properties being used as suspected retail drug outlets.

The inquiry eventually focused on five homes in San Javier and San Pedro del Pinatar, which police described as key operating centres for the organisation.

Investigators allege that the group had a hierarchical structure, with members performing clearly defined roles. Its suspected leaders reportedly controlled the purchase, distribution and sale of drugs, particularly cocaine and cannabis.

Officers searched all five properties and seized varying quantities of cocaine, heroin, hashish, cannabis and nitrous oxide, commonly known as laughing gas. Cash and equipment allegedly used to prepare and sell drugs were also confiscated.

Ten suspects were detained during the searches, while another two were subsequently located and arrested at separate homes in the same municipalities.

At the indoor cannabis plantation, officers discovered 250 plants along with extraction systems, air filters, growing lights and fans.

Items seized from the suspected drug-dealing properties included precision scales, a handwritten note containing financial records, mobile phones, €1,151 in cash, a defensive spray and a homemade baton.

The investigation involved 12 suspects in total, including 10 adults and two minors. The circumstances of the minors were reported to the Murcia Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office.

Five of those investigated, including the two minors, were released from police custody. The remaining seven appeared before the judicial authorities and were subsequently released subject to precautionary measures.

The case files have been submitted to the relevant investigating section of the Orihuela Court of First Instance. The investigation forms part of the Guardia Civil’s continuing campaign against drug production and street-level trafficking across the Murcia and southern Alicante areas.