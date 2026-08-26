



Orihuela’s PSOE opposition group has called on the City Council to urgently publicise a regional rental assistance programme offering young people up to €250 per month.

Applications for the Valencian Community’s 2026 Youth Rental Voucher opened on August 24 and close on September 11. The scheme is aimed at people aged 35 or under who need help paying the rent on their main home or a rented room.

Successful applicants can receive €250 per month for up to 24 months, providing a maximum of €6,000 per beneficiary.

In Orihuela, applicants renting an entire property must pay no more than €650 per month. The maximum permitted rent for an individual room is €300. Applicants must also satisfy the financial and personal conditions established by the Valencian Government.

Socialist councillor Juan López criticised the council for failing to promote the programme, particularly because applications are open for only 15 working days.

He said other councils and organisations had launched information campaigns, while Orihuela’s Youth Department had remained silent despite the difficulties young people face in finding affordable housing and becoming independent.

The PSOE claimed the lack of publicity reflected the PP-Vox coalition’s wider failure to introduce an effective municipal housing policy.

According to the Socialists, Orihuela has no municipal stock of public housing offering alternatives to young people and families. The group also criticised the lack of progress made by the Municipal Housing and Land Company, which had been presented as an important part of the local government’s housing strategy.

It further highlighted the withdrawal of previous municipal grants designed to help young people leave the family home.

López said that if the council was unable to provide its own housing solutions, it should at least ensure that eligible residents knew about assistance available from other administrations.

Although the Valencian Government administers the rental programme, most of its funding comes from Spain’s Ministry of Housing and Urban Agenda.

The ministry is providing €22.8 million of the programme’s €29.8 million budget, representing 76.5% of the total. The Valencian Government is contributing the remaining €7 million.

The PSOE has asked Orihuela Council to publish details immediately through all municipal communication channels. It also wants council offices and staff to offer clearly advertised assistance with applications.

The group said no new department was necessary, arguing that existing municipal resources could be organised to advise applicants and guide them through a potentially complicated process.

“With only 15 working days available, every day counts,” the Socialists warned.

The PSOE also called on the Valencian Government to review the maximum rental limits applied in Orihuela. It argued that the €650 ceiling was particularly unrealistic in Orihuela Costa, where finding a year-round rental property below that amount is impossible.