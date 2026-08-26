



The beaches of La Glea and Aguamarina in Orihuela Costa have reopened to swimmers after new tests confirmed that the seawater is safe.

Orihuela Council’s Coastal Department authorised the reopening after laboratory results showed that water-quality indicators had returned to permitted levels.

Both beaches were temporarily closed after routine testing carried out under the Valencian Government’s bathing-water monitoring programme detected unusually high levels of microbiological contamination.

According to the council, one of the indicators was more than double the maximum permitted level. The beaches were therefore closed as a precaution to protect public health while further tests were conducted.

The latest analysis has now confirmed that all monitored parameters are within the established safety limits, allowing bathing to resume at both La Glea and Aguamarina.

The Coastal Department thanked residents and visitors for their understanding and cooperation during the temporary closure.

Officials stressed that the restrictions were introduced as a preventive measure and followed recommendations from the relevant health and environmental authorities.