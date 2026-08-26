



The Civil Guard is investigating the unexplained deaths of an Irish couple whose bodies were discovered by their two teenage children in the jacuzzi of their family home in Cullera, Valencia, just north of Gandia.

The couple, aged 50 and 45, were found naked and unresponsive at around 5pm on Tuesday at the property, situated in a residential area of the Valencian coastal town.

Their children, aged 14 and 15, reportedly alerted a neighbour after making the discovery. The neighbour then contacted the emergency services through the 112 telephone number.

Emergency teams attended the property and confirmed that both adults were dead. Their bodies were removed at approximately 11.30pm, several hours after they were found.

The Civil Guard’s Judicial Police Homicide Unit is leading the investigation. Officers said the bodies initially showed no clear evidence of violence, although some findings at the scene suggested that the circumstances surrounding the deaths may have been unusual.

Investigators are considering several possibilities, including accidental death and possible drug consumption. However, no official cause of death has yet been established, and the authorities have stressed that all lines of inquiry remain open.

Sources close to the investigation reportedly indicated that injuries resembling puncture marks had been found on the bodies. Officers are examining whether those marks could be connected to drug use or have another explanation.

There has been no official confirmation that drugs were involved, and investigators have not classified the deaths as homicide.

Post-mortem examinations were due to be carried out today, Wednesday. The results, together with toxicology tests and further police inquiries, are expected to determine how the couple died and whether the injuries observed were connected to their deaths.

The couple’s two children are now receiving support from Cullera City Council’s social services. Sources said the teenagers have additional needs and were placed in the care of municipal services following the deaths of their parents.

The investigation remains active while the Civil Guard awaits the forensic and toxicological findings. Until those results are available, the precise circumstances surrounding the couple’s deaths remain unknown.