



The head of Spain’s Civil Guard has responded to demands for more officers in Torrevieja but has failed to confirm how many additional personnel will be sent to the city.

Director General Mercedes González said 21 positions had been added to the Civil Guard’s official staffing list between 2025 and 2026. She also announced plans to spend around €100,000 improving the Torrevieja barracks.

However, her letter provides few details about either measure.

Torrevieja Mayor Eduardo Dolón has repeatedly called for more Civil Guard officers, arguing that the city’s security resources have not kept pace with its rapid population growth.

Although Torrevieja has more than 110,000 registered residents, its population is estimated to rise to around 450,000 during the summer. Dolón claims the figure could even exceed 500,000 at the height of the season.

González said staffing at the Torrevieja Civil Guard units should reach approximately 95% once vacancies are filled in September. Recent recruits and trainee officers are also expected to increase the number of personnel available.

However, she did not say how many officers are currently working in Torrevieja, how many positions remain vacant or how many extra officers will actually arrive in September.

The predicted 95% staffing level is also not new. The Government Sub-delegation in Alicante had previously made a similar announcement based on recruitment and the filling of existing vacancies.

At a press conference this week, Deputy Government Delegate Manuel Pineda and Alicante Civil Guard commander Colonel Francisco Poyato provided more information. They said Torrevieja has 208 Civil Guard officers working in public security.

That figure rises to around 300 when judicial police, specialist teams and trainee officers are included. It does not include the traffic unit based in Torrevieja or the temporary presence of the Citizen Security Unit.

The Director General also announced that approximately €100,000 would be spent improving the Civil Guard barracks. However, the letter does not explain what work will be carried out, when it will begin or whether the project has entered the tender process.

Dolón had previously warned that the barracks suffered from inadequate facilities and resources, as well as a shortage of officers. The council has occasionally provided municipal support to address some of these problems.

The mayor also argues that Torrevieja presents unusual policing challenges. The municipality is spread across numerous residential developments, many of which operate like small towns and can be affected by burglaries and illegal occupation.

He has also highlighted Torrevieja’s port and coastline, warning that boats involved in drug trafficking can gain easy access to the area.

The Civil Guard said unspecified measures were being developed along the Alicante coast to combat organised and cross-border crime. However, no further details were provided.

The response comes amid a political dispute over crime in Torrevieja. Dolón has renewed his demand for reinforcements following the publication of crime figures, while Pineda insists offences have fallen by 9% during the latest reporting period and that Torrevieja remains a safe city.

The local PSOE has also called for more Civil Guard officers but urged Dolón to show the same determination when demanding improvements to healthcare, education and infrastructure from the Valencian Government.