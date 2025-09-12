Torrevieja Natural History Museum Reopens with Guided Tours and Science Workshops





Torrevieja, September 12, 2025 – The Torrevieja City Council’s Department of Culture has announced that the Natural History Museum will reopen from September through December, offering guided tours and science workshops.

The museum will welcome school groups on Fridays and families and the general public on Sunday mornings. After the tours, participants can enjoy interactive games and workshops exploring topics such as biodiversity, the brain, DNA, and the ocean.

Visitors are encouraged to register online via this link or by scanning the QR code on the promotional poster.

These activities are funded by Miguel Hernández University (UMH) as part of the European Researcher’s Night and Science Week, with support from the City Council’s Departments of Culture, Education, Tourism, and Parks & Gardens.