Guardia Civil Seizes 400 Kilos of Stolen Peaches in Cieza





Murcia, September 12, 2025 – The Guardia Civil has intercepted two experienced criminals in Cieza carrying 400 kilos of peaches in their car, investigating them for alleged theft.

The operation took place as part of the Guardia Civil’s routine patrols to protect agricultural and livestock farms in the region. During a dawn surveillance operation at a sensitive point in Cieza, officers spotted a suspicious vehicle and stopped it.

While the driver was identified, the passenger fled on foot, leaving behind a mobile phone inside the car. Upon inspection, authorities discovered 13 trash bags filled with peaches, as well as tools commonly used for fruit theft and headlamps for nighttime collection. The fruit was traced to a nearby farm.

The peaches were stored in both the trunk and rear seats. Using the abandoned mobile phone, the Guardia Civil’s ROCA unit (specialized in rural theft) identified the fugitive and confirmed that both individuals had extensive criminal records for fruit theft in the area.

Both suspects are now under investigation for alleged theft, and the recovered 400 kilos of peaches have been donated to a local social dining hall in Cieza.