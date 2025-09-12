PSOE Urges Immediate Implementation of Natality Aid Promised by VOX in Orihuela





Orihuela, Sept. 12, 2025 – The Socialist Group in Orihuela has called on Family Councilor Mari Carmen Portugal to launch the natality aid program that VOX announced earlier this year. According to Socialist spokesperson Juan López, families in the municipality still cannot apply for the benefits, highlighting a political approach focused on publicity rather than effective management of citizens’ needs.

López emphasized that “it is illogical to announce aid or projects before the work to implement them has even begun. The government seems to prioritize announcements over action, leaving families waiting months between promises and execution.” He added that some families who were counting on this support may now miss out, as eligibility is limited to children born between January and December of the year prior to the call for applications.

The Socialist councilor criticized the continued delay in publishing the program’s official guidelines in the Official Provincial Gazette (BOP) and on the City Council website, which is necessary to open the application period. At the September 4 plenary session, López asked the councilor when the call would be published, to which she replied, “hopefully soon,” treating it as a matter of trust rather than her official responsibility.

López also highlighted a broader pattern of unfulfilled initiatives since the Family Council was created in 2023. He pointed out that several programs promoted by VOX, including “Km 0” and the “Elephants of Paper” reading workshop for children with diverse abilities, lacked proper technical documentation and failed to meet the initially advertised deadlines. He concluded that announcements have too often been prioritized over well-planned and effective support for Orihuela families.