Guardia Civil Apprehends Man in the Act of Robbing a Torrevieja Pub





Late-night burglary ends in capture, with unexpected chaos en route to the station

Torrevieja, September 11, 2025 – In a daring midnight attempt that could have been lifted straight from a crime thriller, the Guardia Civil has arrested a 47-year-old man caught red-handed inside a Torrevieja pub. The suspect had tried to make off with the day’s takings while the establishment lay closed and silent.

The drama unfolded in the early hours of August 24. Officers from the Torrevieja Civil Guard Main Station, patrolling as part of the Safe Commerce Plan, received an urgent call: the pub’s security team had detained a man who had broken in after hours.

Arriving on the scene, the agents quickly identified the intruder—a man with a criminal record for property-related offenses. Investigation revealed that 810 euros were missing from the cash register. In a twist almost cinematic in its timing, a search of the suspect’s pants pocket uncovered the exact sum, promptly returned to its rightful owner.

The suspect’s entry had been far from subtle; one of the pub’s doors bore the unmistakable marks of forced entry. He was arrested immediately at the scene.

However, the story didn’t end there. While being transported to official custody, the detainee unleashed a surge of aggression, damaging the police vehicle. His violent streak continued in the holding cell, where he caused further destruction.

Authorities have charged the man with one count of robbery with force and two counts of property damage. After legal procedures, he was handed over to the Torrevieja Court on duty, which decided to release him under precautionary measures.

This incident is part of the ongoing Safe Commerce Plan. The Guardia Civil reminds business owners and citizens alike of key safety protocols in such events: