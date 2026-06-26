Orihuela Costa Summer Population Triples as Police Resources remain at a low





Orihuela Council will deploy around 50 Local Police officers to Orihuela Costa this summer, supported by additional personnel assigned according to daily demand, major events and reported incidents.

However, the permanent contingent is the lowest recorded since at least 2023, when 55 officers were stationed on the coast. That number increased to 66 in 2024 before falling to 56 last summer.

The deployment is unlikely to satisfy residents who have repeatedly called for a stronger police presence during the peak holiday season, when Orihuela Costa’s population can rise from approximately 30,000 registered residents to almost 100,000 people.

Local Police officers are expected to deal with a broad range of incidents, including road collisions, public disturbances, noise complaints, traffic control, welfare checks, administrative matters and public-safety alerts.

Despite this heavy workload, Orihuela Costa remains without a permanent Civil Guard station. The council has repeatedly urged the Spanish Government and its provincial representatives to establish a base, even offering the possibility of municipal land for the facility.

The demand intensified following several serious incidents, including a fatal shooting in December and an earlier attack in which an Irish resident was seriously injured. Both cases were reportedly linked to suspected gang-related score-settling.

Civil Guard coverage is currently provided mainly by officers stationed in Torre de la Horadada. That unit must patrol more than 15 kilometres of Orihuela coastline and dozens of residential developments while also covering its own municipality. Reinforcements are occasionally sent from Torrevieja.

The main change to this summer’s operation is an increase in police numbers between 6pm and 2am. Statistics from previous years show that this period produces the highest volume of incidents and calls from residents.

The deployment will also include patrol vehicles, police motorcycles, surveillance drones and jet skis, intended to improve response times on roads, beaches and at sea.

A municipal Emergencies and Civil Protection team will be based permanently on the coast between 10am and 6pm, backed by personnel in Orihuela city and surrounding districts.

Three additional emergency officers will serve from July until the end of October, while Civil Protection volunteers will support major events and exceptional incidents.

The council has also introduced an emergency vehicle with a larger water tank, allowing an initial response to fires while Provincial Fire Consortium crews travel from Torrevieja.

Nevertheless, plans to station forest firefighters permanently at the Orihuela Costa Security and Emergency Centre have still not materialised, leaving the coast without either a dedicated Civil Guard barracks or a permanent firefighting unit during its busiest period.