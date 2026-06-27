VETERANS PARADE THEIR LUNCHING SKILLS FOR ARMED FORCES DAY





Levante Veterans proudly marked Armed Forces Day on June 27 by joining their colleagues from the Torrevieja Branch of the Royal Naval Association for an afternoon of remembrance, friendship and some highly disciplined plate-clearing.

The commemorative gathering took the form of a very pleasant lunch at Pinatar Arena, next to the football stadium where numerous world-class teams have trained and played over the years. On this occasion, however, the greatest displays of stamina were seen around the dining tables rather than on the pitch.

Proceedings began with a brief introduction and welcome from RNA Chairman Tony Jenkins, who successfully brought the room to order without the assistance of a ship’s bell, whistle or warning shot.

Branch Pastor Phill Molloy read a short and moving poem commemorating Armed Forces Day, providing an appropriate moment of reflection. Graham Rhodes then proposed a toast to the Armed Forces before the serious business of lunch commenced.

Guests enjoyed an excellent meal accompanied by lively conversation among like-minded friends and colleagues. Old friendships were renewed, stories were exchanged and, as is traditional at veterans’ gatherings, several tales may have become slightly more heroic with each retelling.

A successful raffle was also held, raising valuable funds for naval charities. Tickets were purchased with military efficiency, although the strategic planning involved in selecting the winning numbers appeared to be somewhat less successful for most of those taking part.

Following the lunch, Jean Heald presented €200 to Geoff Youngs, representing the San Obrero Children’s Home in Orihuela. The money had been raised through previous Levante Veterans lunches, proving once again that the group’s social gatherings are not only enjoyable but also make a meaningful contribution to the local community.

Everyone attending agreed that it had been a wonderful afternoon, offering the opportunity to commemorate Armed Forces Day, support worthy causes and renew friendships with fellow veterans and colleagues.

The final verdict was unanimous: excellent company, excellent food and no requirement for anyone to report for duty the following morning