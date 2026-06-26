Extreme Heat Linked to 213 Deaths in Spain in Just Three Days





Temperatures climbed above 42C as the intense early-summer heatwave placed health services, infrastructure and transport networks under growing pressure across Europe

Extreme heat was linked to an estimated 213 deaths across Spain in just three days as temperatures surged beyond 42C in parts of the country.

Figures from the Daily Mortality Monitoring System, known as MoMo, indicate that the deaths attributable to high temperatures occurred between Monday and Wednesday.

Operated by the Carlos III Health Institute in Madrid, MoMo analyses daily mortality records and compares the number of deaths with expected levels based on historical patterns. The figures are statistical estimates of heat-related mortality rather than a count of individual deaths formally certified as being caused by the weather.

Spain entered the summer with large areas under weather warnings as temperatures approached or exceeded 40C. Unusually intense heat also reached the normally cooler north, including inland areas of the Basque Country, where authorities suspended a number of outdoor sporting and cultural activities.

Temperatures rose above 42C in several parts of Spain, while exceptionally hot conditions were also recorded across France, Belgium, the United Kingdom and Switzerland.

The prolonged heat placed increasing pressure on public services, transport systems and infrastructure, particularly as overnight temperatures remained high and offered little relief.

France recorded temperatures above 40C across numerous areas, including 43.6C in Cazaux, 42.5C in Bordeaux, 42.2C in Nantes, 41.6C in Le Mans and 40.3C in Paris.

Belgium reached 35.1C on Wednesday, reportedly its highest temperature recorded for June 24 since records began.

The United Kingdom also experienced exceptional conditions, with temperatures reaching 36.1C in Gosport, Hampshire, making it the country’s hottest June day on record. Forecasts indicated that temperatures could climb further in some areas.

Spain’s State Meteorological Agency, Aemet, subsequently declared the heatwave over following the arrival of a cooler Atlantic air mass from the west.

Temperatures were expected to fall across much of the country, although six autonomous communities remained under yellow-level heat warnings. Additional alerts were issued elsewhere for heavy rain and hail.