Alicante Holds More Than 25,000 Unsold New Homes Despite Housing Shortage





Province has the largest stock of unoccupied new-build properties in the Valencian Community, even as demand continues to outstrip supply

Alicante province has more than 25,000 newly built homes still awaiting buyers, despite facing an increasingly severe shortage of housing and rapidly rising demand.

The province has the third-largest stock of unsold new homes in Spain, behind only Madrid and Barcelona, according to the latest Ministry of Housing figures compiled from records supplied by Spain’s technical architects.

Across the country, more than 452,600 completed new homes remain unsold, representing approximately 1.67% of Spain’s total housing stock. Madrid and Barcelona together account for around one in every four of these properties.

In Alicante, unsold new-build homes represent almost 2% of the province’s housing stock. However, the total has fallen considerably over the past year. Around 27,300 properties were still without buyers in 2024, but that figure had declined by approximately 8% by the end of 2025.

Alicante nevertheless continues to hold the largest supply of unsold new housing in the Valencian Community. The region has a total stock of approximately 62,600 properties, with around 40% located in Alicante province.

Castellón has the second-highest number, with approximately 21,800 unsold new homes, while Valencia province has around 15,700.

Growing housing deficit

The figures highlight an apparent contradiction in Alicante’s property market: thousands of completed homes remain unsold while the province is simultaneously experiencing a substantial housing shortage.

According to the Alicante Chamber of Commerce, the province ended 2025 with an estimated deficit of around 10,000 homes. The creation of new households, combined with immigration and sustained population growth, continues to place additional pressure on the market.

Demand is increasing faster than the construction of suitable and affordable properties, pushing prices higher and making home ownership increasingly difficult for many residents.

Bank of Spain estimates suggest that Spain as a whole has a housing deficit of approximately 750,000 properties. More than half of that shortfall is concentrated in six fast-growing provinces, including Madrid, Barcelona, Murcia, Málaga and Alicante.

The apparent mismatch is partly explained by the location, price and type of properties available. Many unsold new homes may not be situated in the areas experiencing the greatest demand or may remain beyond the financial reach of households urgently seeking accommodation.

As Alicante’s population continues to expand, the pressure to deliver affordable homes in the right locations is expected to intensify, despite the province’s sizeable stock of completed but unsold properties.