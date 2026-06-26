Orihuela Moves to Cancel ‘Rigged’ Waste Contract Linked to Brugal Case and Block €10.9 Million Claim





Orihuela City Council has started legal proceedings to declare its controversial 2008 waste collection contract invalid after a court found that the tender process had been manipulated.

The contract was at the centre of the long-running Brugal corruption case and was awarded by a former Partido Popular government led by then mayor Mónica Lorente.

The current PP-led council now accepts that the contract award was “criminally tainted”, seriously damaged the municipality and resulted from a tender process designed to favour the winning bidder.

However, despite the importance of the case, the matter was discussed for only around a minute and a half during Thursday’s council meeting.

PP spokesperson Víctor Valverde said it was a strictly legal issue that had already been explained in a press statement. Mayor and Finance Councillor Pepe Vegara did not speak during the debate.

The formal review is largely intended to protect the council from a claim for €10.9 million, plus interest, from the companies that previously operated the service.

The contract was awarded in September 2008 to a consortium formed by Sufi, a subsidiary of Sacyr, and Liasur and Gobancast, companies linked to businessman Ángel Fenoll. It was signed for ten years at an annual cost of more than €9.4 million.

A ruling issued by the Provincial Court of Alicante found that the consortium had received confidential information about the tender conditions. This information was then used to prepare its bid and gain an advantage over rival companies.

The court found that former mayor Mónica Lorente and former councillor Manuel Abadía were involved in providing privileged information connected to the tender.

Despite concerns surrounding the contract, Lorente said at the time that the entire award process had been carried out correctly.

The waste service was taken over by the council in 2012 under former mayor Monserrate Guillén. However, the final financial settlement from the cancelled contract has never been completed.

The former contractor is now seeking €10,931,260, plus interest, for costs and compensation connected to the termination of the agreement.

Council lawyers argue that the contract should not be treated as a valid agreement that was later cancelled. Instead, they say it should be considered legally invalid from the beginning because it resulted from criminal conduct.

This would make it much harder for the former contractor to demand compensation, lost profits or other financial benefits.

The council may also attempt to claim more than €23 million in damages from the consortium, known as Orihuela Capital de la Vega Baja. This figure includes the financial losses calculated by municipal officials, although the full report has not been released publicly.

The proposal to begin the review was supported by the PP, Vox and the PSOE. Ciudadanos and Cambiemos abstained.

PSOE councillor María Lacárcel said the review was necessary to prevent Orihuela residents from paying millions of euros because of a corruption scandal.

Ciudadanos spokesperson José Aix criticised the PP for failing to openly accept its political responsibility. Cambiemos spokesperson Quique Montero also accused the government of failing to properly explain the issue to residents.

The case will now be sent to the Valencian Community’s Legal Advisory Council. Its opinion will be compulsory and binding before Orihuela’s full council can finally decide whether the 2008 contract award should be declared null and void.