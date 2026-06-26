Spain Unveils Major Overhaul of Elderly and Dependency Care





Government funding is set to rise sharply, monthly support payments will increase and new services will help dependent people remain in their own homes for longer.

Spain has approved its most extensive reform of the dependency-care system since the country’s landmark Dependency Law was introduced nearly two decades ago.

The package, approved by the Council of Ministers, includes increased state funding, higher payments for people with significant care needs and a broader range of home-based and community services.

The government says the changes are intended to reduce lengthy waiting lists, accelerate access to assistance and move the system away from an overreliance on traditional residential care.

State funding to double

An additional €2.218 billion is due to be invested in the dependency system this year.

By 2027, the state’s annual contribution is expected to reach €7.239 billion—around twice the amount allocated in 2025 and the largest funding increase since the system was established.

The extra money is expected to help regional authorities process applications more quickly and admit more eligible people into the care system.

Waiting times have long been a major concern for families, with some dependent people experiencing substantial delays before receiving assessments, financial support or services.

Monthly payments increased

The reform will also raise the minimum state contribution towards monthly dependency benefits from July 1.

People classified as having Level III dependency—the category covering those with the greatest support needs—will see funding increase from €290 to €660 per month.

Payments for Level II dependency will rise from €130 to €260, while the Level I contribution will increase from €76 to €90.

The final support received may vary because Spain’s autonomous communities are responsible for administering dependency services and can contribute additional funding.

Greater support for care at home

A central aim of the reform is to enable elderly and dependent people to remain in familiar surroundings for as long as possible.

Home-care workers will be permitted to provide assistance beyond the person’s property. Support could include accompanying someone to a medical appointment, helping with shopping or enabling them to participate in social and community activities.

Personal-assistance services will also be expanded and adapted more closely to individual circumstances, rather than relying on standardised packages of care.

Equipment loan scheme planned

Families will gain access to a new loan and temporary-transfer programme for essential assistive equipment.

Items could include electric wheelchairs, walking aids, adjustable beds and voice-controlled technology.

The measure is intended to reduce the financial burden on households that might otherwise have to purchase expensive equipment themselves, particularly when it is required for only a limited period.

Alternatives to traditional care homes

Regional administrations will be required to develop smaller and more personalised alternatives to large residential institutions.

These could include supported shared housing, collaborative living projects and other community-based arrangements that allow people to retain greater independence.

The policy reflects a broader move towards care models centred on personal choice, dignity and continued participation in everyday community life.

The government hopes the increased funding and expanded range of services will make care more accessible while allowing more elderly and dependent residents to remain at home rather than entering institutional accommodation.