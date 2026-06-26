New Life for La Mata’s Historic Square





Irrigation improvements, pruning and extensive cleaning form part of the council’s wider programme to enhance parks and green spaces across the municipality.

TORREVIEJA

Torrevieja City Council has completed a programme of improvements at Plaza de la Agricultura in La Mata as part of its continuing strategy to maintain and enhance the municipality’s parks, gardens and public green spaces.

The Parks and Gardens Department carried out a comprehensive programme of maintenance and refurbishment aimed at improving the appearance, functionality and overall condition of one of La Mata’s best-known and most frequently used public areas.

Work included inspecting and upgrading the irrigation network, thoroughly cleaning the square, trimming hedges, pruning ornamental vegetation and improving various pieces of street furniture and public infrastructure.

Important community meeting place

Plaza de la Agricultura is one of La Mata’s principal gathering places. Its central location, close to shops, services and residential areas, makes it a popular setting for walking, relaxing, socialising and spending time outdoors.

The square also holds symbolic importance for the area. Its name honours agriculture, one of the activities that historically supported the development of La Mata and the wider Torrevieja municipality.

More efficient irrigation

The improvements to the irrigation system were designed to increase water efficiency while ensuring that the square’s plants and ornamental vegetation continued to receive appropriate care.

Pruning, cleaning and general maintenance also improved the condition of the landscaped areas and strengthened the long-term conservation of the public space.

The council said the work had created a cleaner, safer, more attractive and functional square for residents and visitors, while enhancing the environmental and visual quality of one of La Mata’s most representative locations.

Wider green-space programme

The project formed part of Torrevieja’s ongoing programme of gradual improvements to parks, gardens and green spaces.

Alongside routine maintenance carried out throughout the municipality, the Parks and Gardens Department is planning targeted projects intended to deliver visible and lasting improvements to individual public areas.

The council said the programme would progressively reach neighbourhoods across Torrevieja, supporting its goal of creating a greener, better-maintained and more accessible municipality.

Officials added that public spaces should continue to serve as welcoming places for community life, recreation and wellbeing.