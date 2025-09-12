The 3rd Congress of the European Network of Holy Week and Easter Celebrations is less than a month away





Held under the theme ‘Living Identities,’ the congress will explore the value of authenticity and the challenges of safeguarding heritage while fostering tourism development of the celebrations.

It will take place in the Portuguese cities of Ovar and Santa Maria da Feira from October 8 to 10, 2025

The program includes four lectures, two round tables, and three thematic panels featuring contributions from around twenty experts from Portugal, Spain, Slovenia, Croatia, Poland, and Malta

The event is organized in collaboration with the Commission of Lenten Solemnities of Ovar and the Holy Week Commission of Santa Maria da Feira

11.09.2025.- The European Network of Holy Week and Easter Celebrations is finalizing the preparations for the third edition of the European Congress of Holy Week and Easter, which will take place from October 8 to 10 in the Portuguese cities of Ovar and Santa Maria da Feira. Under the theme Living Identities, the congress will address the value of authenticity and the challenges of heritage safeguarding and tourism development of the celebrations.

Organized by the European Network of Holy Week and Easter Celebrations, in collaboration with the Commission of Lenten Solemnities of Ovar and the Holy Week Commission of Santa Maria da Feira, with the support of CITCEM (Transdisciplinary Research Centre Culture, Space and Memory, University of Porto) and CEHR (Centre for the Study of Religious History, Catholic University of Portugal). The program is structured around lectures and round tables led by experts from different countries, and registration is set at 40€, open until October 6.

The congress seeks to approach Holy Week and Easter in Europe from a global perspective, highlighting shared historical and ritual elements, as well as examining the current significance of these celebrations within the European context. It aims to emphasize the identity that permeates the celebrations, both in the people and in the places where they take place, in their continuity and evolution.

Exploring Living Identities

After reflecting on ‘Holy Week as a Common Heritage’ at the first congress, and on the transition ‘From the Local to the Universal’ at the second, this third edition proposes to explore the ‘Living Identities’ expressed through the practices and manifestations of Holy Week and Easter. The aim is to foster reflection on the value of authenticity and the challenges these celebrations face in the context of tourism development.

Among its objectives are to explain the concept of «identity» and understand how it is reflected in communities and their practices; to debate the relevance of interdisciplinarity in the study of the celebrations, as well as the challenges posed by processes aimed at their safeguarding; to explore the different expressions of Holy Week and Easter practices and manifestations, the result of an ongoing process of exchange; and to discuss and reflect on the challenges that tourism poses to these celebrations today.

Congress Program

The congress includes four lectures and two round tables, as well as three thematic panels featuring contributions from around twenty experts from Portugal, Spain, Slovenia, Croatia, Poland, and Malta. The panels are organized under the following themes: ‘Passion and Identity’, ‘Religion and Culture in the Public Space’ and ‘City, Beliefs and People’. In addition, visits and cultural activities have been scheduled to allow participants to discover the host cities of the event.

The congress aims to bring together specialists of different nationalities to contribute to scientific exchange and collaboration on a heritage element that remains alive and relevant, and which year after year attracts a large number of faithful, tourists, scholars and the general public.

Web: https://holyweekconference.eu/

Full Program: https://holyweekconference.eu/programme/

Conference Registration: https://holyweekconference.eu/registration/

More about the European Network

The European Network of Holy Week and Easter Celebrations, established in 2019, is an organization committed to promoting traditions linked to Holy Week and Easter, thereby safeguarding their rich heritage. Its main objective is to contribute to a deeper understanding of the values of this vast legacy, which remains alive across much of Europe. A legacy that combines notable local differences with its widespread presence as a common element in many regions.