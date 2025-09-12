The Sky-High Courage of Steven & Ian





These two incredibly brave men, Steven Boyd and Ian Todd, recently took on the challenge of a sky dive and raised an amazing €1,335 for Maria and the Pink Ladies to support the fight against cancer. The total amount will be passed on to the A.A.C.C.

A massive thank you to Steven, Ian, and everyone who sponsored and supported them. Every cent raised makes a real difference—funding early detection initiatives and vital cancer research that can save lives.

Maria and the Pink Ladies are passionate volunteers dedicated to raising funds for the A.A.C.C., encouraging both women and men to prioritize early detection. Early detection truly saves lives—so your support isn’t just generosity, it’s potentially lifesaving. Help us help you.