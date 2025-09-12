A Few Tickets Still Available for Torrevieja’s Rock Against Cancer Festival!





Torrevieja is set to host the “Rock Against Cancer Festival”, a unique charity event that fuses electrifying live music with a meaningful cause. Bringing together some of Europe’s finest tribute bands, this festival is not just a celebration of rock—it’s a powerful statement in the fight against cancer.

The festival will take place on September 12 and 13, 2025, at the scenic Antonio Soria Park in Torrevieja, promising two unforgettable days of music, energy, and solidarity.

Founded in 2015, Rock Against Cancer was born from a simple but ambitious idea: to unite music lovers in support of cancer research and local patient care. Over the years, it has grown into a key charitable event in the region, with all proceeds benefiting local associations such as AFECÁNCER and Alicante for the Fight Against Cancer.

Festival Lineup

Friday, September 12:

The Foo Fighters GB – Europe’s top Foo Fighters tribute band, delivering all the hits with incredible authenticity.

– Europe’s top Foo Fighters tribute band, delivering all the hits with incredible authenticity. Almost AC/DC – A high-voltage tribute to the legendary Australians, recreating the classic AC/DC experience.

– A high-voltage tribute to the legendary Australians, recreating the classic AC/DC experience. Bryan Adams Tribute – Rock out to the timeless anthems of the Canadian superstar.

– Rock out to the timeless anthems of the Canadian superstar. Bruce Springsteen Tribute – Celebrate the legacy of “The Boss” with a powerful live performance.

Saturday, September 13:

Green Haze – Widely acclaimed as the ultimate Green Day tribute, bringing the pop-punk classics to life.

– Widely acclaimed as the ultimate Green Day tribute, bringing the pop-punk classics to life. The Offspin – Reignite the energy and rebellious spirit of The Offspring with their explosive hits.

– Reignite the energy and rebellious spirit of The Offspring with their explosive hits. Guns Rose Tribute – Experience a thrilling recreation of Guns N’ Roses’ legendary performances.

– Experience a thrilling recreation of Guns N’ Roses’ legendary performances. Some 41 – Dive into the most electrifying punk-rock anthems of the 2000s, packed with raw energy and nostalgia.

Tickets are only €25 and can be purchased online at rockagainstcancer.es. Don’t miss your chance to enjoy incredible live music while supporting a life-changing cause!