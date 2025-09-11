Pilar de la Horadada Gears Up for Its 2025 Patron Saint Festivities





The Patron Saint Festivities of Pilar de la Horadada will officially begin on Friday, 26 September with the traditional chupinazo (rocket launch) from the Town Hall balcony. Celebrations will unfold across the town, with concerts and activities taking place in the Plaza de la Iglesia and the Fairground, where 79 local festive groups (peñas) will gather.

Music and Entertainment

This year’s musical line-up features a wide range of acts, including Sótano 14, Inercia, La Prima, La Otra Oreja, La Mundial, Orquesta Athenas, Neon Collective, Live Panda, Salva Ortega, Stolen, and Los Despistaos.

On Saturday, 27 September, the Election and Coronation Gala will be held in the Plaza de la Iglesia, where the bands will be presented to the Courts of Honour. The evening will include live music from the Unión Musical Horadada, with Antonio J. Fenoll as presenter, followed by a comedy show by David Domínguez.

Activities for All Ages

A special Teen Party without alcohol is scheduled for young people aged 14 to 17. The Violeta Point, along with the UPCCA for addiction prevention, will be present at the fairground on 4, 10 and 11 October.

The temporary bullring next to the fairground will host the popular release of young bulls and the recortadores competition. Meanwhile, the town’s urban rambla will stage a Ninja Warrior challenge for the peñas.

Friday, 10 October will be Children’s Day at the Fairground, with reduced ticket prices. Between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., there will be no music, noise, or strobe lighting, making the attractions more inclusive for autistic children and their families. The day also features a fun children’s concert by La Familia Divertida.

Traditions and Gastronomy

All the traditional events return: the pañoletas ceremony, flower offering, procession, parades, Paella Day, Senior Citizens’ Day, and more. The Amas de Casa Association will prepare the traditional “caldo con pelotas” (meatball stew) for the community meal.

A major novelty this year is the Float Parade, which will run its route in reverse for the first time, starting on Calle San Juan and ending at Calle José Sánchez, finishing with a lively celebration in the Plaza de la Iglesia.

A Festival for Everyone

Councillor for Festivities, Susi Sánchez, highlighted that residents and visitors alike will enjoy “a programme full of activities and events for all ages, with games, music, and a wonderful festive atmosphere,” encouraging everyone to celebrate “with respect, harmony, and enthusiasm” in honour of the town’s patron, the Blessed Virgin of Pilar.

For the full programme, visit: fiestas.pilardelahoradada.org