Rafal Unveils 2025 Patron Saint Festivities Program Honoring the Virgen del Rosario





The fiery Correfocs and the traditional Chupinazo on Friday, September 12, will mark the official start of celebrations running through October 9.

Rafal, September 11, 2025 — The Councillor for Festivities, Esmeralda Hidalgo, has presented the full program of events for this year’s Patron Saint Festivities in honor of the Virgen del Rosario.

Hidalgo highlighted the balance between tradition and innovation:

“This year we’ve combined fresh, modern activities with our most cherished traditions, so that the entire community can take part.”

From Fire and Music to Tradition and Culture

The celebrations began on Sunday, September 7 with the 22nd Virgen del Rosario Golf Tournament in Ciudad Quesada. Festivities continue this Friday, September 12, with the dazzling Correfoc at 11:00 p.m., followed by the Chupinazo at Plaza de España and the Gran Vision Festival music event.

On Saturday, September 13, the official proclamation will be delivered by the Comparsa Contrabandistas, accompanied by a concert from the Orquesta Ciudad de Orihuela featuring the show Toda una vida. Sunday, September 14 brings a gathering of classic cars from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The weeks ahead will offer something for everyone:

Sports : the 11th Popular Race, a caliche championship, and a domino tournament.

: the 11th Popular Race, a caliche championship, and a domino tournament. Culture : comedy by El Kalderas, a variety revue, and a musical tribute to Mr. Hyde.

: comedy by El Kalderas, a variety revue, and a musical tribute to Mr. Hyde. Youth-focused events : Latin Fest and DJ-led parties.

: Latin Fest and DJ-led parties. Community activities: Intercultural Days, tributes to senior citizens, and children’s games.

Keeping Tradition Alive

The most traditional side of the festivities will include the appointment of fiesta representatives, the coronation of queens and ladies, the retreta, the multicolor parade, the floral offering, the Moorish and Christian parade, and band-led pasacalles.

The high point arrives on October 7, the feast day of the Virgen del Rosario, with a solemn mass and procession, concluding with a grand fireworks display launched from the Town Hall.

A Celebration for All

Councillor Esmeralda Hidalgo expressed gratitude to all groups and associations involved, underscoring the community spirit behind the festivities:

“These celebrations are a reflection of the collective effort of a town that honors its traditions with pride and joy. We want these to be participatory, safe, and open festivities—where every neighbor finds their moment to enjoy.”