



Orihuela City Council will recognise nine women for their achievements and contributions to the municipality at the 2026 Únicas Gala.

The event, organised by the Equality Department, will take place at La Lonja Auditorium on Saturday, September 12, at 7.30pm.

Nine women will receive awards across eight categories covering education, communication, sport, social action, culture, science, entrepreneurship and equality.

Equality councillor Agustina Rodríguez said the gala aimed to give greater visibility to women whose personal and professional achievements made them role models for Orihuela and its younger generations.

“Each has followed a very different path, but they share the ability to work hard, move forward, overcome difficulties and leave a lasting impression on those around them,” she said.

Education: Pilar Legua Murcia

Agricultural engineer Pilar Legua Murcia has worked at Miguel Hernández University for more than 25 years.

She currently leads its Department of Plant Production and Microbiology and the consolidated research group specialising in fruit-growing and production techniques.

Legua has participated in numerous national and international projects and written more than 100 scientific papers. The award also recognises her contribution to educating and supporting new generations of researchers and professionals.

Communication: Alejandra Martínez Cuenca

Primary school teacher and content creator Alejandra Martínez Cuenca, known online as ale_mcseven, will receive the Communication award.

She began creating content in 2012 and has since built an online community of around 199,000 followers, turning her digital presence into a professional and personal project.

Sport: Andrea Roda Martínez

Professional handball player Andrea Roda Martínez began her sporting career in Orihuela before joining several clubs in Spain’s women’s game.

She has achieved promotion to the top-flight Liga Guerreras Iberdrola three times and was its third-highest scorer during the 2020/21 season. She has also competed in several editions of the Copa de la Reina.

Social Action: Pilar Ibáñez Aniorte

Social worker Pilar Ibáñez Aniorte joined Vega Baja Acoge in 2002 before moving to the Orihuela Red Cross in 2003. She has served as its technical director since 2006.

Her work has supported women, migrants, older people, children, people with disabilities, people living with HIV/AIDS and others experiencing social vulnerability. She has also coordinated volunteers and managed individual, family and community programmes.

Culture: Pilar Fabregat Baeza

Pianist, choir director, researcher and teacher Pilar Fabregat Baeza will receive the Culture award.

In 2014, she became the first woman to defend a doctoral thesis at the historic University of Orihuela since its closure in 1808. Her research examined the origins and development of Orihuela’s traditional Canto de la Pasión.

Fabregat directs the choirs of Orihuela Cathedral and Santo Domingo Diocesan College and has devoted much of her career to preserving and promoting the city’s musical heritage.

Science and Research: Pura Ballester Navarro

Pharmacist and bioengineering specialist Pura Ballester Navarro is a senior lecturer in Health Sciences whose academic and research career has received several awards.

Her principal research focuses on people with autism, with and without intellectual disabilities, and on those who provide informal care. She also studies medication errors and treatment adherence, with the aim of translating scientific findings into practical improvements for patients and families.

Entrepreneurship: Ángeles and Reme Marcos Beltrán

Sisters Ángeles and Reme Marcos Beltrán founded Marcos Beltrán SL in 1988 and have spent almost four decades developing the company.

Ángeles has overseen its management, expansion and entry into new markets, while Reme has directed production and coordinated its working processes.

Their company has established itself in the workwear and personalised textile sectors, adapting to changing market conditions while generating employment and economic activity.

Equality and Tackling Gender Violence: María Isabel Barberá Riquelme

María Isabel Barberá Riquelme began her career in optometry before moving into education in 2017.

She has taught on the advanced vocational course in Promoting Gender Equality and currently works at CIPFP El Palmeral. Her responsibilities include coordinating equality and coexistence policies and leading the Sociocultural and Community Services department.

Her work focuses on promoting equality, preventing gender-based violence and helping young people recognise unacceptable behaviour and build relationships based on respect.

Rodríguez stressed that the nine recipients represented many other women whose work and achievements often went unrecognised.

“There is no single way to become a role model and no single route to success,” she said. “Orihuela is full of extraordinary women whose stories deserve to be told.”

Mayor Pepe Vegara congratulated the recipients and praised the talent, perseverance and values they represented. He described the gala as another step towards building a society in which equality was treated as a fundamental principle.

Speaking on behalf of the recipients, entrepreneur Ángeles Marcos said building a company as a young woman had not been easy. She encouraged other women to pursue their ambitions with effort, courage and determination.

“If my experience can help other women, I would tell them to keep going—without fear and with strength and bravery,” she said.