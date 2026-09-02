



Street cleaning, damaged waste containers, neglected dry riverbeds and protection against extreme heat will dominate Orihuela City Council’s August plenary session, which will be held on Thursday.

Opposition groups have submitted a series of motions challenging the municipal government over the condition of public spaces, flood channels and sports facilities across Orihuela’s city centre, outlying districts and coastal area.

Cambiemos has called for a comprehensive street-cleaning plan covering the entire municipality, alongside an investigation into the rapid deterioration of hundreds of recently installed waste containers.

The party claims that, despite increased waste collection charges and significant investment in equipment, Orihuela still has no reliable cleaning schedule.

Its motion calls for a Municipal Street Cleaning Plan, a permanent programme to clean, disinfect and maintain waste containers, and a technical audit to establish why so many newly purchased units have already been damaged.

Cambiemos highlighted the €174,240 water tanker acquired by the council in July specifically to strengthen street-cleaning operations. However, the party claims the vehicle has scarcely been seen in operation during the summer and says there is no clear programme ensuring that it regularly serves Orihuela’s neighbourhoods, rural districts and coastal communities.

The condition of the municipality’s waste containers is another major concern. Orihuela’s Local Waste Management Plan previously acknowledged inadequate maintenance and admitted that containers and problem areas were washed only when sufficient staff were available.

Almost all the containers installed in the city centre are reportedly showing signs of premature deterioration. They formed part of an €800,000 municipal investment to renew and expand Orihuela’s existing network of 1,643 units.

Damaged lids, pedals, wheels, anchoring systems and container bodies have become commonplace. Cambiemos is therefore demanding a full damage inventory and an investigation into whether the new containers are compatible with the vehicles used to empty them. It also wants the council to enforce warranties and establish responsibility for any defects.

“Residents are paying more for waste collection, while the council has spent hundreds of thousands of euros on containers and equipment,” councillor Quique Montero said. “The least they can expect is clean streets, hygienic containers and equipment that does not break within months.”

Dispute over neglected waterways

Ciudadanos will raise concerns about overgrown ravines and dry riverbeds, following complaints from residents’ associations in Orihuela’s outlying districts and coastal communities.

The party wants the boundaries of public waterways to be formally identified so that responsibility for their cleaning and maintenance is clearly divided between the council and the Segura River Basin Authority, the CHS.

Ciudadanos spokesman José Aix accused both authorities of neglect, claiming each has attempted to pass responsibility to the other.

He said the urban sections under municipal control must first be clearly identified so that both administrations know exactly which areas they are required to maintain.

Residents have repeatedly warned that dense vegetation in ravines and dry riverbeds can increase the risk of fire and obstruct the flow of water during periods of torrential rain.

Action demanded on extreme heat

The PSOE will propose that urban trees be recognised as essential public infrastructure rather than simply decorative features.

Its motion calls for a Municipal Green Infrastructure Ordinance and a plan to create more shaded areas and climate shelters following a summer marked by record temperatures, heatwaves and tropical nights.

Socialist councillor Luis Quesada said neighbourhoods with limited shade and vegetation are particularly vulnerable, with elderly residents, children and outdoor workers facing the greatest risks.

“Urban trees can no longer be considered merely ornamental,” he said. “They are essential infrastructure for protecting residents’ health, lowering street temperatures and making Orihuela more liveable and sustainable.”

The PSOE argues that adapting to extreme heat must become a municipal priority. It claims Orihuela has lost tree cover in recent years without sufficient planting or replacement measures, with the situation especially concerning on the coast because of intense development and increasingly severe temperatures.

The Socialists will also demand answers after a council tender to supply construction materials for municipal sports facilities failed to attract a single bid.

They warn that the absence of a contract could delay repairs and allow damage to accumulate at sports centres, pitches and courts used daily by clubs, athletes and families. The party will ask what urgent measures the government intends to introduce to ensure essential maintenance work can continue.