



Spanish low-cost airline Vueling will withdraw completely from Wales after confirming the closure of its two remaining routes from Cardiff Airport.

The Barcelona-based carrier will end flights between Cardiff and Málaga on October 22, followed by its Cardiff–Alicante service on October 24. Neither seasonal route will return for the 2027 summer schedule.

As Cardiff is the only Welsh airport served by Vueling, the decision brings the airline’s 14-year presence in Wales to an end.

Vueling said it continually reviews its network and timetable to provide the best possible connections while adapting capacity to demand on individual routes. Although it did not disclose the financial performance of the services, the two routes carried thousands of passengers to Spain each year.

The airline said it would continue to assess any future opportunities that might emerge.

Cardiff Airport expressed disappointment at the decision, noting that Alicante remains a popular destination for Welsh travellers. Passengers affected by the cancellations have been advised to contact Vueling directly to discuss their bookings and explore alternative travel options.

Vueling will contact customers booked to travel after the final operating dates and offer rebooking or refund options.

The airline, which is part of International Airlines Group alongside British Airways and Iberia, began serving Wales in 2012 and expanded direct connections between Cardiff and popular Spanish holiday destinations.

Despite Vueling’s departure, travellers will still be able to fly from Cardiff to southern Spain with other carriers, including Ryanair and TUI, during 2027.