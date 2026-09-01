



Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has delivered a rare public criticism of King Felipe VI, questioning the monarch’s absence from Ceuta during the continuing migration crisis.

Speaking to Cadena SER on Monday, Sánchez contrasted his government’s handling of the emergency with the king’s failure to visit either of Spain’s two North African autonomous cities, Ceuta and Melilla.

“There are more than enough reasons for the head of state to visit Ceuta and Melilla,” Sánchez said during his first interview since around 72,000 migrants entered Ceuta from Morocco one month ago.

Public criticism of the Crown by a serving Spanish prime minister is highly unusual. However, Sánchez appeared to make little effort to conceal his frustration, highlighting his own emergency trip to Ceuta and his government’s response on the ground.

“A lot of people think I have been governing for a long time, but I have only been in power for eight years,” Sánchez said. “The king has reigned for 20 years. How many times has he been to Ceuta and Melilla? Not once.”

The prime minister’s claim was not entirely accurate. Felipe VI has been king since 2014, meaning he has occupied the throne for 12 years rather than 20.

Sánchez appeared to be referring to the length of time since a Spanish head of state last visited the two territories. Felipe’s father, former King Juan Carlos I, made a five-hour visit to Ceuta in 2007. That remains the most recent visit by a reigning Spanish monarch.

Before that, King Alfonso XIII travelled to the city in 1927, while Niceto Alcalá-Zamora, president of Spain’s Second Republic, visited in 1933.

Sánchez declined to reveal details of his private discussions with Felipe VI but confirmed that he had recommended that the monarch travel to Ceuta and Melilla.

He also indicated that a royal visit would eventually take place, although he refused to provide a date. Sánchez said the timing would depend on “the conditions being right” for such a trip.

Spain’s monarchs have traditionally played an important role in the country’s sensitive relationship with Morocco. Juan Carlos I maintained a close personal friendship with the late Moroccan king, Hassan II, and was frequently called upon to assist with discreet negotiations during periods of tension between Madrid and Rabat.

Felipe VI is not believed to enjoy the same relationship with Morocco’s current monarch, Mohammed VI.

According to Sánchez’s government, Felipe was asked to contact the Moroccan king immediately after the Ceuta crisis began but declined to do so.

The prime minister’s remarks are likely to fuel debate over the Crown’s role during national emergencies and its continued absence from Ceuta and Melilla—two territories whose status remains a politically sensitive issue in Spain’s relations with Morocco.