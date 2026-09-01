



Three animal welfare organisations working with community cat colonies in Orihuela have formally called on Orihuela Town Council to review and improve the municipality’s community cat management programme.

Colonias Felinas Orihuela, together with Gatitos 7 Vidas and Protectora Oriolana, say they want to continue working with the local authorities but believe that several aspects of the current system require urgent attention.

Sterilisation programme suspended

One of the organisations’ main concerns is the reported suspension of the municipal sterilisation programme since the beginning of June.

The groups say that the interruption of the CER programme — Capture, Sterilisation and Return — has coincided with the birth of new litters during the summer.

They are asking the Town Council to restart sterilisation as soon as possible and to maintain the programme throughout the year.

They are also requesting information about the municipality’s so-called “Emergency Plan”, including how many cats have been sterilised, the results achieved and the reasons for the interruption.

Concerns over kittens and vulnerable cats

The organisations are also calling for a clear municipal protocol covering kittens, sick or injured cats and other vulnerable animals.

They have submitted documentation relating to several individual cases.

One concerns a kitten from the former Asilo colony in Orihuela which, according to the organisations, was returned in a seriously injured condition. A formal complaint was subsequently submitted, together with photographs and a private veterinary report.

Another case occurred on 2 August 2026, when a young kitten was rescued from the engine compartment of a vehicle.

According to the organisation, when assistance was requested from the responsible service, they were told by telephone that the kitten could be released in an open area or in another community cat colony.

The organisations believe that situations like this require a clear protocol and an individual assessment of the animal’s health and circumstances before it is released.

What are the organisations asking for?

Their formal request to the Town Council includes:

• The immediate resumption of the sterilisation programme.

• Year-round continuation of the CER programme.

• Publication of Orihuela’s Community Cat Plan.

• A clear protocol for kittens and vulnerable cats.

• Improved and expanded facilities for cats at the Animal Protection Centre.

• Municipal assistance with food for authorised community cat colonies.

• The installation of suitable shelters.

• Public awareness campaigns about community cats and responsible coexistence.

• Clear procedures for any exceptional relocation of community cats.

• The creation of a Community Cat Management Monitoring Committee involving the Town Council, veterinary services, animal welfare organisations and accredited community cat carers.

Why this matters to international residents

Community cat colonies are a familiar sight across the Costa Blanca, including Orihuela and Orihuela Costa, and are regularly cared for by local residents and volunteers.

For many international residents, these cats are also part of the communities in which they live.

The organisations say their aim is not confrontation with the Town Council, but better cooperation, transparency and animal welfare.

Carmen Rizo Sánchez, President of Colonias Felinas Orihuela, said:

“Our intention is not to enter into conflict with the Town Council. We want to continue working together, but we need the programme to function properly, with effective coordination and guarantees that the welfare of community cats is protected.”

The organisations have made their formal request to Orihuela Town Council and are now making the information available to the media.