



Torrevieja City Council has opened applications for young women wishing to become the city’s Salt Queen or one of her two ladies-in-waiting for 2026/27.

Candidates must be aged between 18 and 26 and either have been born in Torrevieja or registered as residents of the municipality for at least the past five years.

Applications must be submitted to the council’s Fiestas Department by 1pm on Wednesday, September 23.

The Salt Queen and her two ladies-in-waiting form the Salt Court, serving as Torrevieja’s leading festive representatives at events both inside and outside the municipality. They are expected to embody the city’s character, customs and traditions.

The Salt Queen tradition dates back to 1963, although Torrevieja had awarded other representative titles since the early 20th century.

Fiestas councillor Rosario Martínez encouraged eligible young women to apply, describing the role as a unique experience closely connected to Torrevieja’s history, celebrations and identity.

“We are looking for young women who are committed to Torrevieja, who understand and appreciate our traditions and who are prepared to represent the city with enthusiasm and responsibility,” she said.

Applicants must provide a CV detailing their education, interests and hobbies, their views of Torrevieja and its festivities, and any involvement in the city’s cultural, sporting, social or festive activities.

They must also submit a photocopy of their identity document and a selection of close-up, half-length and full-length photographs. These images may be supplied to the media when the candidates are officially introduced.

Applications and supporting documents must be delivered in a sealed envelope to the Fiestas Department at 23 Calle Caballero de Rodas. The office is open from 9am to 1pm, Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.

All candidates will take part in a selection process organised by the department, including personal interviews with an appointed judging panel.

The panel will select the three members of the new Salt Court. It will then be decided which candidate will be proclaimed Salt Queen and which two will serve as ladies-in-waiting.

The successful candidates will take part in preparations for the official proclamation and coronation gala. During their year in office, they will be required to attend institutional, festive and cultural events, as well as media appearances arranged by the Fiestas Department.

Further information is available by calling the department on 616 705 522.