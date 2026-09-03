



Tuesday, September 8, 2026, is an official local public holiday throughout the municipality of Orihuela, including Orihuela Costa and the surrounding villages.

It marks the feast of Our Lady of Monserrate—Nuestra Señora de Monserrate—who has been a patron saint of Orihuela since 1633, alongside Saints Justa and Rufina.

What the holiday means in practice:

Orihuela City Council offices and most other public administrative services will be closed.

Many banks, professional offices and smaller businesses are likely to close.

Schools will also observe the holiday.

Bars, restaurants, tourist businesses and larger shops may open, but many with reduced hours.

Weekly street markets will operate normally despite the holiday, according to the council.

The holiday applies across the entire municipal area, not only Orihuela city.

This year’s celebrations are particularly important because they mark the 250th anniversary of the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Monserrate. The wider festival programme runs from September 5 to 20.

Events to celebrate the holiday will be held in the city and will include a general ringing of church bells accompanied by ceremonial salutes, an evening Mass at Orihuela Cathedral.

Following the mass there will be a procession through the historic centre culminating with a large firework display as the procession arrives and at Puente Nuevo.