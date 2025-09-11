Orihuela Welcomes Over 11,000 Students as the 2025–2026 School Year Begins





The mayor of Orihuela, Pepe Vegara, officially opened the 2025–2026 academic year on Wednesday with a visit to CEIP Virgen de Monserrate in the district of Torremendo. He was joined by the councillor for Education, Vicente Pina, to mark the start of classes, which had been postponed the previous day due to the regional weather alert.

Vegara and Pina met with the school’s management team, teachers, families, and students, sharing in the excitement of the first day. Headteacher Amparo Navarro Barrachina highlighted the school’s international character, noting that while it is small in size, it has “big educational ambitions,” including expanding ties with Europe and exposing pupils to a variety of cultures and countries.

In his address, Mayor Vegara wished all Orihuela’s pupils a year filled with “learning, friendship, and shared experiences.” Speaking directly to the children, he reminded them of their privilege:

“You are very fortunate to have excellent teachers and families who love you dearly and bring you to school so you can become better every day. Take advantage of this, be grateful for it, enjoy this school year, and above all, learn how to learn.”

Councillor Vicente Pina reported that classes had resumed normally across Orihuela’s 44 educational centres, including primary and secondary schools, high schools, the Official School of Languages, the Conservatory, and the Adult Education School.

Enrolment Figures

Preliminary enrolment data for the municipality indicate:

Early Childhood Education : over 2,300 students

: over 2,300 students Primary Education : nearly 5,000 students

: nearly 5,000 students Secondary Education (ESO) : more than 3,100 students

: more than 3,100 students Bachillerato (upper secondary): around 1,600 students

Final figures for vocational training enrolments will be confirmed in the coming days following a meeting with school leadership and education inspectors scheduled for Friday. According to Pina, the numbers are “very similar to last year’s” and remain open to adjustments to accommodate late registrations, ensuring that compulsory education is fully guaranteed.

The councillor also expressed his appreciation for the “efforts of school management teams, teachers, and families, who are the true driving force of education,” while wishing all students “a year full of learning and positive experiences.”