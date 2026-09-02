



The Guardia Civil has uncovered a sophisticated banking fraud in which criminals allegedly hijacked a 72-year-old woman’s mobile telephone number before stealing more than €76,000 from her account.

Two suspects—a 22-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man—have been arrested as part of Operation Joya26. They are being investigated on suspicion of fraud and membership of a criminal organisation.

The investigation began after the victim, a resident of Altea in Alicante province, reported that €76,620 had disappeared from her bank account.

Officers from the Guardia Civil’s Judicial Police unit in Altea discovered that the victim’s identity had allegedly been used to transfer her telephone number to another network provider. The registered ownership of the number was then changed.

Investigators said the timing of those changes coincided with unauthorised access to the woman’s online banking account.

After gaining control of her mobile number, the suspects were allegedly able to access her digital banking services and request three debit cards linked to the account.

The cards and stolen funds were then used to make purchases and transfers using several identities, telephone numbers and delivery addresses.

Among the transactions under investigation was the purchase of a luxury gold watch costing €26,200, which was collected from a jewellery shop in Alicante.

More than €41,000 was reportedly spent on electronic devices and games consoles collected from shops in several Spanish provinces. A further €9,915 was deposited with an online betting platform, while €2,415 was used to buy five gold coins.

Investigators identified 14 separate orders for technology products that were collected by different people. They also traced numerous transfers between those allegedly involved.

According to the Guardia Civil, the evidence points to an organised structure in which participants had different roles, ranging from fraudulently obtaining control of the telephone line to spending and transferring the stolen money.

The investigation led officers to arrest the two suspects in Vallecas, Madrid, and Picassent, Valencia.

Both were later released while the case file was submitted to the relevant investigating section of the Benidorm Court of First Instance. The investigation remains open, and further police action has not been ruled out.

The Guardia Civil has warned members of the public to treat any unexpected loss of mobile telephone service with suspicion, as it may indicate that a number has been fraudulently transferred to another provider.

Customers are also advised to check their bank accounts regularly and immediately report suspicious activity to their bank and mobile network operator.

Suspected fraud can be reported at any Guardia Civil station, by calling 062, through the AlertCops application or via the anonymous public information form on the Guardia Civil website.