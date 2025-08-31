September 12 & 13 – Enjoy Summer Cinema at Playa Del Cura and La Mata





As part of the city’s cultural and youth program, Torrevieja City Council is hosting a free open-air cinema event designed for families, young people, and older residents to enjoy together.

Torrevieja, August 29, 2025.

The Youth Department of Torrevieja City Council has organized a new edition of Summer Cinema, a free activity that brings people of all ages together to enjoy films in two of the city’s most iconic settings.

On Friday, September 12, two films – Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse and A Man Called Otto – will be shown at Playa del Cura, one of Torrevieja’s most emblematic beaches.

On Saturday, September 13, the event moves to Plaza Encarnación Puchol in La Mata, coinciding with the local patron saint festivities. There, audiences can enjoy another double feature: Pixels and A Man Called Otto, in a seaside setting perfect for a movie night under the stars.

The Councilor for Youth, Domingo Paredes, emphasized:

“With this activity, we want to continue offering initiatives that foster intergenerational connections and bring culture to every corner of our city. Summer Cinema is a tradition that brings families together, encourages people to enjoy the outdoors, the beach, and to share special moments in community.”

Screenings are free and open to all, with a setup specially adapted for outdoor spaces, including a giant screen and surround sound to ensure the best viewing experience. Attendees are welcome to bring their own chairs, food, and drinks to make the evening even more comfortable.

The Youth Department invites all residents and visitors to come with family and friends to enjoy two magical nights of cinema under the stars, in a unique seaside atmosphere – the perfect way to close out the summer and celebrate La Mata’s festive season.