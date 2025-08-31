Orihuela Strengthens Its Role as a University City with New Agreement with UNED





The City Council of Orihuela has signed a collaboration agreement with the University Consortium of the Associated Center of the National University of Distance Education (UNED) in Elche, aimed at expanding and strengthening higher education opportunities in the municipality.

The signing ceremony was attended by the Mayor of Orihuela, Pepe Vegara; the Councilor for Education, Vicente Pina; and the Director of the UNED Elche Consortium, Francisco Escudero Galante.

Through this agreement, residents will have greater access to higher education with improved flexibility to balance studies with personal and professional life. The partnership includes cooperation in developing training programs, institutional support, and the launch of joint initiatives to bring university-level education closer to the community. It also establishes pathways for collaborative social, cultural, educational, and research activities, as well as the creation of a joint monitoring committee.

Mayor Pepe Vegara emphasized: “With this agreement, we continue to uphold our commitment to supporting education at all stages. The collaboration with UNED will allow more people to access university studies, which is always good news for Orihuela.”

Councilor for Education Vicente Pina added: “This framework agreement opens doors for joint work in social, cultural, and educational initiatives, with the goal of promoting, creating, producing, and researching in various fields alongside UNED. It is the continuation of efforts we began at the start of this term: positioning Orihuela as a University City and consolidating it as an educational benchmark in the region.”

The agreement will initially last one year, with automatic renewals for up to four years. With this step, the Orihuela City Council and UNED reaffirm their commitment to equal opportunities, academic innovation, and the strategic positioning of Orihuela as a hub of university life, culture, and knowledge in the Vega Baja region.