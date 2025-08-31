From Mafia Clan to Alicante Calm: Fugitive’s Quiet Life Ends in Barcelona Arrest





Spanish and Italian authorities have captured one of Italy’s most dangerous fugitives, ending a two-year manhunt that spanned borders and involved months of coordinated police work.

The man, whose name has not been released by authorities, was wanted by the Italian Interior Ministry and ranked among the country’s most dangerous fugitives. Investigators say he was the leader of a powerful mafia-style clan involved in large-scale drug trafficking, extortion, and the illegal trade of weapons and explosives.

He had been on the run since 2023. A European Arrest Warrant was issued last December, prompting Italian Carabinieri and Spain’s Guardia Civil to launch a joint investigation.

Hiding in Plain Sight in Spain

According to Italian investigators, the fugitive fled Italy after being placed on the wanted list, eventually settling in Spain under a false identity. He established himself in Alicante, where he lived quietly with close family members while attempting to avoid detection.

But surveillance soon revealed he frequently traveled to Barcelona. That detail proved key. Spanish officers from the Guardia Civil’s Central Operative Unit coordinated with their Italian counterparts to track his movements.

After months of intelligence sharing and joint operations in both countries, investigators closed in on him in the Catalan capital. He was arrested earlier this month without incident.

A Luxury Lifestyle in Disguise

When taken into custody, the fugitive was carrying multiple fake identity documents, a large amount of cash, luxury watches, gold items, and several mobile phones with prepaid SIM cards used to maintain contact with associates in Spain and Italy.

Authorities say the items point to a man who continued to live in comfort while eluding capture.

Awaiting Extradition

The suspect has been brought before Spain’s Central Court of Instruction in Madrid and now awaits extradition proceedings to face trial in Italy.

Cross-Border Cooperation

Officials highlighted the case as a model of international police cooperation. The arrest was the result of joint efforts by the Guardia Civil’s Justice Fugitives Team, its Judicial Police branch in Catalonia, and the Carabinieri’s Provincial Command of Latina.

The Guardia Civil stressed that the success of the operation depended on months of information exchange and careful coordination between Spanish and Italian law enforcement agencies.