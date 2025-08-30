Sun Shines on the righteous as 68 Golfers Tee Off for RBL, MABS & CJD at El Plantio





68 Players in 17 teams arrived to battle out the 2nd running of this event, Spain District North RBL Golf Day. We were blessed with an almost perfect day for golf. It was an early day, 07:15 registration and 08:24 Shotgun Start.

The teams played a Texas Scramble, 4 drives each with 10% of combined handicaps. The winners were Cavernita Bar – Lee Brown, Bert Gooch, Alex Leach and Gary Pickles with 57.9. Runners up were The La Fuenta Wanderers with 59.5 and Third, The Has Been’s with 59.7. An enjoyable day was had by all.

There was a nearest pin (hole 9) Sponsored by Richard Morgans from Nogrow Grass representing Prostrate Cancer which was won by a player in the last group – Peter Geddes.

The whole event was a great success raising €1415.00, this was split between the three charities, €928 from entry fees, the two lads on Hole 14 Challenge raised €185, included in the total, also €302 from the Raffle.

Many thanks are due to the following:

The team at El Plantio Golf for allowing us to use the whole course for this event and also for his generous donations, yet again, the course was in excellent condition

Perfecto Print Spain who sponsored the trophies, prizes and Par 3 challenge.

Richard Morgans from Nogrow Grass representing Prostrate Cancer

Numerous individuals gave Raffle Prizes, thank you again for your continued generosity.

A big thank you to all the players, without you these events could not take place. It is encouraging to keep getting this level of support.

Next Year’s event is already booked at El Plantio golf in August so book early to reserve a place by phoning Paul Kane on 711006647.