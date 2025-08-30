Inbetweeners Golf Society – Home Game at El Plantio

We were thrilled to welcome back a few of our overseas members returning from the UK and Belgium
The Inbetweeners Golf Society teed off another fantastic round this week at the stunning El Plantio Golf Course. With blue skies, warm sunshine, and a gentle breeze, conditions were perfect for golf and good company.

We were thrilled to welcome back a few of our overseas members returning from the UK and Belgium—what better way to celebrate than with a fourball Stableford team game? The format added an extra layer of fun and camaraderie to an already lively day on the fairways.

 Top Performers of the Day

1st Place – Eugenio Hemenez, Lesley Cullen, Dave de Norre & Joel Mortier (90 pts)

 2nd Place – Tim Ruse, Roy Harris & Frank Cullen (81 pts)

 3rd Place – Gordon McLagan, Paul Saxton, Vic Smith & Mike Pearce (75 pts)

 Nearest the Pin Winners

Hole 7 – Gordon McLagan

Hole 9 – Lesley Cullen

Hole 14 – Paul Saxton

Well played to all participants, and a special congratulations to our top scorers and pin seekers!

 Thinking of joining a golf society where the laughs matter just as much as the leaderboard?

Visit www.inbetweenersgolfsociety.com to check out upcoming events and find out how you can become a member.

All skill levels and nationalities welcome—because at the Inbetweeners, everyone’s part of the game.

