Inbetweeners Golf Society – Home Game at El Plantio





The Inbetweeners Golf Society teed off another fantastic round this week at the stunning El Plantio Golf Course. With blue skies, warm sunshine, and a gentle breeze, conditions were perfect for golf and good company.

We were thrilled to welcome back a few of our overseas members returning from the UK and Belgium—what better way to celebrate than with a fourball Stableford team game? The format added an extra layer of fun and camaraderie to an already lively day on the fairways.

Top Performers of the Day

1st Place – Eugenio Hemenez, Lesley Cullen, Dave de Norre & Joel Mortier (90 pts)

2nd Place – Tim Ruse, Roy Harris & Frank Cullen (81 pts)

3rd Place – Gordon McLagan, Paul Saxton, Vic Smith & Mike Pearce (75 pts)

Nearest the Pin Winners

Hole 7 – Gordon McLagan

Hole 9 – Lesley Cullen

Hole 14 – Paul Saxton

Well played to all participants, and a special congratulations to our top scorers and pin seekers!

Thinking of joining a golf society where the laughs matter just as much as the leaderboard?

Visit www.inbetweenersgolfsociety.com to check out upcoming events and find out how you can become a member.

All skill levels and nationalities welcome—because at the Inbetweeners, everyone’s part of the game.