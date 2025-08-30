Inbetweeners Golf Society – Home Game at El Plantio

The Inbetweeners Golf Society teed off another fantastic round this week at the stunning El Plantio Golf Course. With blue skies, warm sunshine, and a gentle breeze, conditions were perfect for golf and good company.
We were thrilled to welcome back a few of our overseas members returning from the UK and Belgium—what better way to celebrate than with a fourball Stableford team game? The format added an extra layer of fun and camaraderie to an already lively day on the fairways.
Top Performers of the Day
1st Place – Eugenio Hemenez, Lesley Cullen, Dave de Norre & Joel Mortier (90 pts)
2nd Place – Tim Ruse, Roy Harris & Frank Cullen (81 pts)
3rd Place – Gordon McLagan, Paul Saxton, Vic Smith & Mike Pearce (75 pts)
Nearest the Pin Winners
Hole 7 – Gordon McLagan
Hole 9 – Lesley Cullen
Hole 14 – Paul Saxton
Well played to all participants, and a special congratulations to our top scorers and pin seekers!
Thinking of joining a golf society where the laughs matter just as much as the leaderboard?
Visit www.inbetweenersgolfsociety.com to check out upcoming events and find out how you can become a member.
All skill levels and nationalities welcome—because at the Inbetweeners, everyone’s part of the game.