IN THE BUNKER WITH MICK THE GRIP





THE CHURCH COURSE at St. Enodoc Golf Club, Cornwall, takes it’s name from the tiny 13th century church that stands to the right of the 10th green (One of Peter Alliss’s favourites) near the cave of Enodoc, a 6th century hermit. The 6th green involves a blind second shot over the “Himalayas” a towering 75ft high bunker.

Other holes play high above the Camel Estuary, offering great views across to Padstow. The church itself can only be reached by a footpath crossing the fairway. For 300 years shifting sands effectively buried the church, locals then excavated it and stabilized the dunes. in the 18th century the vicar had to be lowered through a hole in the roof to peform the rites necessary to keep it sanctified.

Poet Laureate and keen golfer Sir John Betjeman, who holidayed in the area as a child, loved the Church course and is buried in St. Enodoc churchyard. Doubtless he composed his poem “Seaside Golf” after a blissful game, safe in the assurance that neither wife nor girlfriend would suddenly appear over the dunes.

Seaside Golf: “A glorious sailing bounding drive, that made me glad I was alive.” Unforgettable, as is the parody penned by Lord Butler: “I hit the damn thing on the head, it made me wish that I was dead.” Check it on Google if you want a good chuckle.

JORDAN SPIETH reckons that betting is the main cause of crowd interference at U.S. tournaments. “Betting in golf is something that’s going to have to be tackled soon”, he says. “It’s noticeably increased in the last five years.

Fans on the course can bet up to $10,000 on their smartphone. Then they can influence a single golf shot by, say, shouting during a player’s backswing.” Of course alcohol plays a great part in America. Not so much in the UK, by the time the fans have paid the train fare and entrance fee they can’t afford to get sloshed.

WYNDHAM CLARK and Sergio Garcia both tend to derail when losing. Bobby Jones had a similar problem when he was younger. He tended to chuck clubs about, and failed to finish on his Open debut at St. Andrews in 1921 aged 19, tearing up his score card at the 11th and walking off the course in disgust.

He soon realised that he would need to calm down if he wanted to win tournaments, and in 1926 a serene Bobby Jones, having cured his quick temper himself, collected the first of his three claret jugs at Royal Lytham St. Annes. Wyndham is now accompanied by a female psychologist who keeps him under control. We don’t know if Sergio has solved his problem, he was attacked by a chicken lasagne and failed to qualify for the Open.

A brain training program exists for golfers with short fuses: ‘Pro Mental Coach’ based in Florida. Beginning with an assessment of the golfer’s game, it produces an interactive mental coaching programme. “Exergames” replicate stressful on-course situations, exercising different areas of the brain to increase focus and mental strength. Cost; $139.95 for 20 minutes three times a week. Enough to raise anybody’s stress levels.

IN 2022 DARREN CLARKE won the Senior Open at Kings Course, Gleneagles, joining the celebrated players who won both the Senior Open and the Open. His Open victory at Royal St. Georges in 2011 was Clarke’s 20th attempt at the claret jug. He had grown up playing links golf, and having moved back to Northern Ireland in 2010 he had spent all the previous winter playing Royal Portrush.

“I was playing in five layers of clothing in weather you wouldn’t let the dogs out in,” he says. This turned out to be good preparation for an Open played on the Kent coast in monsoon conditions, with marquees taking off and torrents of rain lashing players and spectators. This month the Senior open will be held at Gleneagles again, and Darren is hoping to repeat his triumph.

Padraig Harrington, fresh from his US Senior Open victory, will be trying to stop him. Better tell Gleneagles to get in plenty of Guiness.

Until next time, Happy Golfing.